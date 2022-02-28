Queen Elizabeth must again postpone her agenda: this time a diplomatic reception

Again the Queen isabel II You will have to rearrange your schedule. Last week it was reported that he tested positive for Covid-19, therefore, all his virtual commitments were canceled due to mild symptoms and that he would perform “light tasks”.

“LThe two virtual hearings that had been scheduled for today with the queen will be rescheduled for a later date. Her Majesty continues her light duties. There are no other commitments scheduled for this week.”communicated a spokesman for the royalty.

However, this time it was not His Majesty’s health, but the events that occurred between the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This was reported by Buckigham Palace, where he announced that the queen will delay the diplomatic reception that was going to be held on March 2 at Windsor Castle and was going to receive more than 500 guests.

This due to the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of England, Liz Truss, to postpone the event after the Russian invasion in the Ukrainian capital.

“The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary’s advice to postpone the diplomatic reception at Windsor on Wednesday 2nd March,” part of the Buckingham Palace statement.