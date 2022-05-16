Queen Elizabeth of England reappeared to celebrate her 70 years on the throne

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth watches the Royal Windsor Horse Show Platinum Jubilee celebration at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, on May 15, 2022 (Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain attended this Sunday the final of a horse show held on the occasion of her 70 years on the throne. The event attracted a star-studded cast that included actor Tom Cruise and British actress Helen Mirren.

The 96-year-old monarch, wearing a gray shawl, was ushered into the outdoor show on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she was greeted by two Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who helped her out of her Range Rover between the cheers of the crowd.

“She’s a woman that I admire a lot,” Cruise said before the event. “I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has achieved has been historic.”

The Queen has attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its inception 79 years ago, reflecting her keen interest in horse racing and breeding. In a photograph marking her 96th birthday in April, she was photographed with two ponies.

Elizabeth has been rarely seen in public after she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness, after which her doctors told her to rest.

Since then, he has performed duties remotely or in person at Windsor Castle and did not attend the State Opening of Parliament last week.

On Sunday, he used a small lift to help him get from his car to his seat, according to an ITV television reporter who broadcast the event.

The horse show kicked off celebrations to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will culminate in four days of national events starting June 2. The queen also attended the show on Friday

The queen’s public appearances are closely watched as Britain prepares to celebrate 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities from June 2-5.

A six-minute parade of more than 70 aircraft will complete Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation anniversary parade as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to the British Royal House.

Dozens of planes from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Buckingham Palace on Thursday 2 June, in the framework of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the monarchwhich will feature a celebration that will last for four days.

The monarch is expected to attend the flyover from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family.

Although they will not be on the balcony, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children will attend the celebrations, but it is not known when they might make an appearance.

Isabel has reduced her schedule in recent months as she recovered from COVID-19 and dealt with unspecified difficulties getting around.

On Tuesday, he asked Prince Charles to preside over the State Opening of Parliament and deliver the Queen’s Speech, which sets out the government’s legislative agenda. The event is one of the queen’s most important public appearances and highlights her constitutional role as head of state.

Buckingham Palace did not elaborate on what led the queen to delegate the role to her son Charles, but she has suffered from what the palace calls “episodic mobility problemss” in recent months.

Elizabeth has used a cane during some recent public appearances, and Prince Andrew accompanied her to Westminster Abbey during last month’s memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip.

(With information from AP)

