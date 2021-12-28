Queen Elizabeth one step away from death: the attack ends badly

Christmas day is often a time of joy and lightness, but this year for Queen Elizabeth it was not like that. A masked boy tried to kill her: let’s find out what happened.

In the last few hours, new frightening details are emerging about the young boy who tried to enter Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, right where Queen Elizabeth was together with Charles and Camilla: moments of pure terror, let’s find out more.

The attack on Queen Elizabeth

It happened right in the grating of Windsor Castle, a 19 year old masked of origin sikh attempted to break into the Queen’s home with a crossbow, threatening her to kill her for “Avenge the 1919 Amritsar massacre”. He managed to access the park of the royal residence thanks to a rope ladder in the fence.

The incident happened on April 13, 102 years ago, during a protest after the arrest of two Indian independence leaders, where hundreds of people were killed by British military forces.

Before making the sensational gesture, the young man posted a video on Snapchat, which the famous newspaper reported The Sun, at 8.06 on Christmas Day, precisely about 24 minutes before the arrest at Windsor Castle. But who is the boy? let’s find out.

Who wanted to kill the Queen? the truth

In the video reported by The Sun, you see the man armed with a crossbow with a mask that totally covers his face. He says he is Jaswant Singh ChaiL and announced in a modified voice:

“I’m sorry for what I did and what I will do, I will try to assassinate the Queen Elizabeth, to avenge those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre ”.

The young man was immediately arrested 500 meters from the apartments of the sovereign of England and is currently in custody for a psychiatric evaluation foreseen by the Mental Health Act, on charges of trespassing and possession of an offensive weapon. But his identity has not yet been made public.