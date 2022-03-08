Queen Elizabeth receives Trudeau after falling ill with COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in their first in-person meeting since recovering from COVID-19.

The British monarch, who is also the queen of Canada, spoke with Trudeau at Windsor Castle, where she has been since the outbreak of the pandemic. Trudeau was in the UK to discuss the Ukraine war with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

The queen has a strong attachment to Canada, a nation she has visited more than 20 times.

Queen Elizabeth II and Trudeau have known each other for a long time. Trudeau met the monarch several times when he was a child since her father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was one of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers.

Footage from Monday’s hearing shows Trudeau holding hands with the queen as they both smile.

The announcement by the palace on February 20 that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for coronavirus caused concern for the 95-year-old monarch.

The palace has not wanted to offer a daily report on the health of the queen, arguing its right to privacy. However, palace officials have said that Queen Elizabeth II is fully vaccinated, including a booster dose.