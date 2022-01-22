Queen Elizabeth ruined by Charles and Camilla. “They go to talk about the climate, and then …”. Money, scandal at the Palazzo – Libero Quotidiano





They have always said to each other against pollution and climate change, as they also reiterated at COP 26 in Glasgow. Too bad, however, that in less than ten years they have spent more than 13 million pounds of public money in private flights, which are up to 14 times more polluting than commercial flights. The protagonist of this slip is the English royal family.





The scoop emerged from an investigation byIndependent. The figure of the royals obviously comes out of it in pieces. Also because everyone, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William had sent severe messages to the world leaders at the Glasgow summit, urging everyone to act for “our children and our children’s children”. Also at COP26 in November, among other things, the royals used private jets. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles were among those who used it the most.





Following the investigation conducted by the English newspaper, Dr. Doug Parr, chief scientist of Greenpeace UK, said: “Taking a flight is many times more polluting than other means of transport and a private jet is more polluting than a scheduled flight. The real changes we need to solve the aviation problem are structural: making teleconferencing and train travel cheaper and easier and costing the climate and the environment. However, anyone who wants to be seen as an environmental model should take a close look at the use of their private jet. “



