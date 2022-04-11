Queen Elizabeth says Covid-19 left her ‘tired’

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom was “exhausted” after contracting covid at the end of February, as she herself described in a conversation with health personnel released today by Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old sovereign participated this week in a “virtual visit” to the Royal London Hospital on the occasion of the inauguration of an intensive care unit that bears her name, an occasion in which she spoke by videoconference with workers and patients of the center public.

“It leaves one very tired and exhausted, right?” The monarch commented on the disease while speaking with Asef Hussain, who was hospitalized for covid-19, and his wife, Shamina. “This pandemic is horrific,” Elizabeth II added.

The queen’s official residence reported on February 20 that she had tested positive for coronavirus and then assured that she had “mild symptoms similar to a cold” that allowed her to continue carrying out “light tasks”.

Hussain told the sovereign how he was one of the three members of his family who were hospitalized after contracting covid-19 in December 2020.

His brother and father died, while he spent seven weeks on a ventilator in intensive care.

“I remember waking my wife up at night and telling her that it felt like there was no oxygen in the room. I remember sticking my head out the window to try and breathe,” he told the monarch.

Mireia López, a worker at the East London Hospital since 2008, described her experience with patients to Elizabeth II.

“As nurses we make sure they are not alone. We hold their hands, wipe their tears and support them. At times I felt like we were running a marathon with no finish line,” she explained.