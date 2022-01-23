Queen Elizabeth, terrible pain: a painful decision arrives

Terrible pain for Queen Elizabeth who in the past few hours had to deal with another delicate moment: let’s find out what happened.

Many know how much passion and dedication the Sovereign has for animals. But as emerged from a statement received by the British NGO that deals with the recovery and protection of swans, Swan Support, some specimens of Queen Elizabeth have died.

To cause the death of two swans was thebird flu. For some time, in fact, the alarm had been raised so much so that in several European countries, with the intervention of the British Department of the Environment, the killing of numerous chickens and turkeys present on the farm was carried out.

But here is that after the discovery of two Windsor swans, who died of avian flu, to stop the epidemic it was necessary to cull some specimens of the Sovereign. They were well 26 swans killed at the Swan Lifeline. For Elisabetta this was another hard blow given the great passion that binds her to animals as well as to swans that live in the wild in the kingdom and of which she has become the mistress thanks to the title “Seigneur of the Swans”.

Queen Elizabeth, in addition to the pain for the swans, the fear of not getting to know Lilibet Diana

Furthermore, for the Sovereign, the concerns do not concern only the poor swans. In fact, in 2022 there will be the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen and it is still unclear whether they will also take part in the event Harry and Meghan. Certain news has not been received at the moment but most likely the Sovereign will have to do without the presence of her nephew.

Harry with his departure from the institutional role, in 2020, was deprived of the escort which was assigned to him in the days of Buckingham Palace. Therefore, should he return home, to have a security service he would have to provide at his own expense. In fact, even in Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan have hired private backguards to protect their family. And here, if the Sussexes do not intend to reunite with the Royal Family this time either, the Queen’s greatest fear is that of fail to get to know little Lilibet Diana.