Queen Elizabeth, the most admired. But after Michelle Obama

La question posed by the British polling agency YouGov to a sample of over 42,000 people spread across 38 countries, from Columbia to Egypt, from Pakistan to the Philippines, it was quite simple: which female character do you admire the most? AND Queen Elizabeth, 95, is the only member of the British Royal Family to have positioned herself on the list of the 20 most popular women on the planet. Even if “only” in third place.

Queen Elizabeth beaten by Michelle Obama and Angelina Jolie

To overtake the sovereign of England are former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, who holds the record for the third consecutive year; and the actress / activist Angelina Jolie, 46. Elizabeth can be consoled by reading, however, the name of the personality who has positioned herself after her: the powerful Oprah Winfrey, who with her interview with Harry and Meghan, last March – and the allegations of racism that emerged – helped create an unprecedented court crisis.

Queen Elizabeth’s revenge on Harry and Meghan

Other women on the coveted list – such as Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel, Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra – surprisingly, an important name is missing: that of the ambitious Meghan Markle, 40, who left the British court in January 2020 to be a full-time influencer.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

What about her husband Harry? Not even the name of the prince is on the list of the most admired men, where Barack Obama has secured the first place, followed by the entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates and the Chinese premier Xi Jinping.

Read the new book of iO Donna, Princesses become!

Order it online at primaedicola! CLICK HERE

Listen to the free podcast about British royalty

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED