Queen Elizabeth, Windsor taken ‘by storm’: a man arrested

Great fear for Queen Elizabeth during the Christmas celebrations at Windsor Castle. Here’s what happened.

Great turmoil at Windsor Castle as the Queen celebrates Christmas, with her son Charles and his wife Camilla and the youngest of children, Prince Edward with his wife Sophie and their children, Louise and James.

The celebrations of the royal family were disturbed at a time of great turmoil during which it was an armed man arrested, currently in British police custody.

During the morning today a man was arrested after an attempt to raid on Windsor Castle. The suspect was intercepted by the police while wandering in the gardens of the Castle, it seems that the man was found wearing a ‘offensive weapon, according to when reported by the Mirror.

Fortunately, the man was intercepted before gaining access to the palace buildings, as confirmed by the Thames Valley police. Inside the Castle the Queen Elizabeth, with her Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. The youngest of the children of Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Phillippo, Prince Andrew, also joined the heir to the throne. The latter is today one of the leading faces among the representatives of the Royal Family, together with his wife Sophie and their children, Louise and James.

According to media reports, the royal family was notified of the incident. Leading communications with the newspapers is superintendent Rebecca Mears, who spoke of a joint investigation with colleagues from the metropolitan police.

“We can confirm that the security processes were activated a few moments after the man entered the park and did not enter any building” explained the superintendent, reassuring the subjects excluding the possibility of a wider danger to the public.