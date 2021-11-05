Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas menu? “Always the same every year.” The chef’s revelations

High pastry desserts, caviar and foie gras delicacies: gourmet dishes worthy of a royal Christmas lunch. Not when it comes to the British royal family. To reveal the “boredom” of the menu requested by Queen Elizabeth for Christmas Day is the chef Darren McGrady, who has been cooking for the royal family for 15 years and has served everyone from the Queen to Diana, Princess of Wales. “It was the same meal every year. They are boring when it comes to parties: only traditional turkeys “ McGrady said as MyLondon relates.

«We have prepared for Christmas dinner three turkeys for the queen and her family served in the royal dining room, one for the children and then others for the approximately 100 staff members. The turkey stuffed with chestnuts or sage and onion, cranberry sauce and bread sauce – added McGrady – is served with mashed potatoes and roasted potatoes. Along with Brussels sprouts, carrots and roasted parsnips ”. A traditional homemade Christmas pudding for dessert “Decorated with holly, sprinkled with brandy, flamboyant ready to be served in the royal dining room,” says McGrady. And to toast? As a drink according to McGrady, the queen will enjoy a classic gin and dubonnet cocktail before sitting down and starting her meal accompanied by a glass of white wine: the very fragrant Gewürztraminer.

Last updated: Thursday 4 November 2021, 23:52



