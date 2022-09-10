Queen isabel II. After the death of the queen, countries could become independent from the Crown, they warn

The death of Isabel II It is not only the British that are concerned, since there are currently 14 sovereign countries of the Commonwealth of Nations, in addition to the United Kingdom, that separately recognized the queen as their head of state.

On November 30, 2021, Barbados, after a series of constitutional amendments promoted by the Labor Party, displaced the constitutional monarchy as a form of government after four centuries and became the youngest republic in the world. However, others could soon follow…

Which countries could become independent?

With the death of the monarch “All the countries that have the Crown as head of state will review that agreement again,” he explained to La Nación Kim Nosalprofessor emeritus in the Department of Policy Studies and the Center for International and Defense Policy at Queen’s University in Canada.

The expert acknowledged that the figure of Elizabeth II has been key to mitigating the different republican movements in each constitutional monarchy of the Commonwealth (Commonwealth), especially in Australia or Jamaica, where those impulses are getting stronger. “In the last 70 years she has done such a good job being the head of state of each kingdom, so there was a lot support for to the monarchy thanks to her”, he points out.

However, the fragility of the queen’s health in recent months, added to a series of scandals —the implication of prince andrew In a high-profile case of sex trafficking Y child abuse and the resignation of Prince Harry and Meghan from their roles in the royal family, which the American actress accused of being racist, fueled the flame of republicanism in several countries. And now with her death, things could get worse.

Initial official reactions, however, have shown no sign of breaking off even. Jamaica’s prime minister said her country would mourn Elizabeth, and his Antigua and Barbuda counterpart ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until her burial day. In Australia, activity in parliament was suspended and the iconic Sydney Opera lit up with the face of the deceased. Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeausaid that “his service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of the country’s history”, while his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardenremembered the monarch as an “extraordinary” woman.

Across Australia, monuments and buildings have been illuminated in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, reflecting the light she brought to so many. pic.twitter.com/yQXIWrBtxR — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 9, 2022

There is hope in the new king

Some even showed signs of hope in the future king, a much less popular character than his mother. “As the role of the monarchy changes, we hope this can be an opportunity to advance reparations discussions for our region,” Niambi Hall-Campbell, a 44-year-old academic who chairs the National Committee, told Reuters on Thursday. of Reparations of the Bahamas, and highlighted the recognition by Carlos of the “appalling atrocity of the slavery” at a ceremony held last year.

For her part, the Jamaican defender of reparations, Rosalie Hamiltonsaid Carlos’s comments at the Kigali conference about his personal pain over slavery offered “some degree of hope that he will learn from history, understand the painful impact that many nations have endured until today” and address the need for reparations. .

Others have been less understanding. In countries like Australia, Nigeria, India and Ireland, some small groups of people celebrated the death of the monarch who was 96 years old. “The queen is dead. Let us take this opportunity to remember all the millions of people who died from the British imperialism in Africa, India, Irelandduring slavery and in so many countries around the world that didn’t have such a long and privileged life,” one Twitter user wrote.

But how likely is it that the Commonwealth kingdoms will follow in the footsteps of Barbados, Malta, South Africa or India and cut ties with the Crown now that Charles has seized the throne?

A difficult task in Canada

In Canada, only 26% he wanted to keep the monarchy as a form of government beyond Elizabeth’s reign, according to the latest survey by the Angus Reid Institute. Furthermore, according to the results, half of Canadians say that Royal family is no longer relevant for them personally.

“There may very well come a time when Canadians say, ‘Who is this guy on my bills?'” Shachi Kurl, president of the public opinion firm, told The New York Times.

However, Nossal assured that the debate “will not enter the political agenda.” “The reason is simple: in Canada, replace to the Crown would demand a constitutional amendment, which requires the unanimous consent of the federal government and the ten provinces. However, as an amendment would raise all sorts of thorny regional issues, the unanimity is almost impossible. And for this reason, no Canadian politician dares to open the question of amending the Constitution”.

“Therefore, Canada will continue to be a constitutional monarchy with King Charles as head of state,” the expert predicted.

Republican flame in Australia

In Australia, the departure of the prime minister Scott Morrisonan avowed constitutional monarchist who hung the portrait of Isabel II in his office when he took office in 2018, he launched the boldest move in decades to sever the last colonial ties to the Crown. His successor, Anthony Albanese, in full Platinum Jubilee, appointed Matt Thistlethwaite as deputy minister of the Republic, who was ironically sworn in by David Hurley, Governor General and Queen’s Representative to Australia. The official is charged with overseeing the transition to a Republic.

“It’s about explaining to people that we have a foreign monarch as head of state, but we can have an Australian in their

place,” he told ABC News of his new role.

Proud and honored to be sworn in today as Assistant Minister for Defense, Assistant Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, and Assistant Minister for the Republic in the Albanese Labor government. pic.twitter.com/i1uWmFr4Fz — Matt Thistlethwaite (@MThistlethwaite) June 1, 2022

Peter FitzSimons, president of the Australian Republic Movement, welcomed the decision. “The can must fall into a australian authority democratically elected and not in the royal lineages of the days of the empire”, he told the Financial Times.

Public opinion favors change. Australians are willing to vote for a Republic for a close majority of 54%according to the latest poll on the subject, which was published in the Sydney Morning Herald on January 24, 2022

However, the Republicans still have to overcome a thorny obstacle that they have carried since 1999, when the referendum to modify the Constitution was rejected by a large majority: the decision on which system should replace the constitutional monarchy.

Support for the monarchy in New Zealand

Since the New Zealand Constitution is not codified, the Republic could be enacted by law, as a simple act of Parliament. This is only supposed to happen after a referendum at the national level. However, no government has yet taken significant steps in that direction.

The most recent Colmar Brunton survey, published in November 2021, revealed that only 30% of Kiwis support the change to a Republic against 47% who still support the monarchy. However, this is a significant drop in support for the Crown since the same firm’s 2012 poll found that at the time 70% of New Zealanders wanted to retain that form of government.

The Caribbean takes the lead

In the Caribbean the scenario is different and the break with the Crown is more palpable. After Barbados’ decision, six countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis – have initiated procedures to renounce the monarchy or have at least expressed their will to become republics.

Jamaica created a committee to oversee the constitutional change process; Belize has reserved funds in its budget for a preliminary commission and in Grenada several politicians have demanded a referendum.

“There is something symbolically uncomfortable about a majority black democracy having as head of state a member of the British royal family, who for centuries have colonized these territories and populated them with slaves Africans to produce sugar and rum for the metropolitan consumer,” Robert Goddard, director of Latin American and Caribbean Studies at Emory University, told BBC Mundo.

However, academics agree that for aspiring countries nothing will change in practice, since it is almost exclusively a symbolic act. “If any of the current Commonwealth realms become a Republic in the future, they will have zero impact on foreign policy or in relations with the United Kingdom. The British government realizes that the 14 other countries in the world that use the monarch do so because of colonial heritage, so there is no negative consequence of ending that arrangement. See Barbados: absolutely nothing happened”, says Nossal.

