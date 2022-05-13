Queen Letizia and a shocking dress that caused a furor in Valencia

Along with Kate Middleton, Letizia Ortiz is one of the most stylish monarchs and her looks travel the world (Getty Images)

When it comes to European royal style, we can always count on Queen Letizia of Spain to commit to a look. the wife of King Philip VI has had countless stylistic successes since their wedding in 2004, where did he wear a silk dress with golden threads by the Spanish couturier Manuel Pertegaz, whose creation cost £6 million. Since then, Letizia has celebrated in his wardrobe both Spanish designers, such as Felipe Valera, María Barragán and Massimo Dutti, like designers from other countries, with Carolina Herrera and Hugo Boss among your favourites.

The monarch used matching accessories and completed her look with a rectangular bag by Carolina Herrera (Photo by Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images)

This Tuesday the monarch joined one of the latest fashion trends, dresses cut out. He did so at the event held in Valencia for the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, with a design from the Sevillian firm Cayro Woman. Many immediately described it as one of her most risky looks, since it showed his abs. the garment he quickly caught the attention of the international press as well, which praised his election.

The monarch joined one of the latest fashion trends thanks to a model made by the Sevillian firm Cayro Woman, in an event that was held in Valencia for the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (Photo by Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images)

In addition to surprising with the choice of garment, he joined the boom of the fuchsia color, protagonist of the new collection of valentine and the favorite of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa. Not only the queen’s dress was this color, but also the accessories: a rectangular-format handbag and a pair of stilettos, all signed by Carolina Herrera.

To complete her look, Letizia added a pair of stilettos made by Carolina Herrera (Photo by Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images)

“Royal style surprise! Queen Letizia of Spain shows off her abs in a pink dress with slits in the belly” , Title People. For the magazine, she did a fashion statement with his “revealing outfit” and “bold”. The publication also recalled her coincidence a few days ago with the researcher Immaculate Alive, to which he gave an award while both wore the same dress. The Daily Mail rated the dress as “absolutely perfect” and titled: “Queen Letizia shows off her toned belly in a daring pink dress at the Red Cross event in Valencia.” The British newspaper described the look with great detail and stressed that it was “very daring”.

The Queen joined a trend that has been a constant for decades on the catwalks (Getty Images)

Hello!, the US version of Hello!, stressed that the consort was the center of all eyes and assured that her appearance was “sensational”. “ Revered as one of Europe’s most fashion-forward royals, Queen Letizia continued to reign supreme on Tuesday. introducing one of her most daring looks to date,” they wrote. The magazine admitted it was an “unexpected choice.” being a royalsince a “more discreet dress code” is normally observed.

Letizia has celebrated in her wardrobe both Spanish designers, such as Felipe Valera, María Barragán and Massimo Dutti, as well as designers from other countries, with Carolina Herrera and Hugo Boss among her favorites (Photo by Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images)

the german Gala, for his part, exclaimed “Oh la la!” after seeing the queen with “a sexy dress cutout”. “ It is no secret that Queen Letizia, 49, practices a lot of sport. , he recalled, before pointing out that toning your abs is probably part of your routine. and the german magazine Beau world agreed and added: “Previously we baptized Letizia from Spain the Queen of Fitness, because his figure suggests that Her Majesty spends many hours in the royal gym. Letizia showed today that abdominal exercises are also high on his training schedule.”

The openings of this dress, which could even remind the cuts of the two-tone minidress that Julia Roberts wears at the beginning of Pretty Woman, revealed the abdomen of the monarch

Last year it could already be seen that style dresses beautiful woman -for the two-tone minidress that Julia Roberts wears at the beginning of the film- they would be a complete success. This year the catwalks were also filled with another very similar design called hourglass Dress, what change the ring for a brooch sometimes and that Stephanie of Monaco had already worn before.

It is not usual for a member of royalty to choose this type of cut, which exposes parts of the body that are not usually visible. The stylistic decisions of Queen Letizia Ortiz are very frequently applauded by the international press and her choices are a thermometer of the codes that other ladies of royal houses around the world will handle in the future.

