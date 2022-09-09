Queen Letizia knows sign language perfectly: will she sign for 3/24?

Queen Letizia meets 50 years. And of her there are 50 (and more) curiosities. She publishes them today, exclusively, in the magazine HELLO! in her paper edition, where she portrays the queen to perfection. She went from presenting a newscast at night to going out with the king in some gardens the next day. The gray hair that looks. How is he with his daughters? The first romantic escapades with Felipe VI… There is everything. And we will tell you: we will keep the anecdotes more fresh Sofia and Leonor’s mother.



Letizia and Felipe laughing – GTRES

One of the most surreal curiosities has to do with nothing more and nothing less than his vocation. She is a journalist and worked for several years as a reporter and presenter for the news of La 1 de TVE. She there she tanned herself on the street and on the set and, of course, of languages. In the world of communication it is essential to master languages ​​and the queen is no exception. She even more, has to know everything: English, French, German… These are the main ones, with which she already shoots, but its more than 3,000 events since it is part of the Crown, They have made Letizia defend herself with up to a dozen different languages. What we did not expect is that one of them would allow him to sign today… by 3/24. And it is not Catalan, precisely -he does not master it perfectly, but he defends himself without problems-: It’s about sign language.



LetiziaEFE

His eagerness to learn and apprehend is total and knowing a language like sign language says a lot about his virtuosity and tenacity. On 3/24 they would be very proud to have a journalist like her. Few presenters are multitasking. We cannot imagine Toni Cruanyes or Xavi Coral using the language for the deaf and dumb. And much less to the men of the time: Can you imagine Tomás Molina presenting the weather in Catalonia with signs? It would be a movie.

Looks like Cruella de Vil

On the cover of HELLO!, Letizia shines with a all black portrait that reminds us of one of the protagonists of the movie ‘101 Dalmatians’. It is neither more nor less than Cruella de Vil. Starring Emma Stone and Glenn Close, Cruella de Vil was the baddie in the movie. But she was gorgeous: she had a great look with which the queen of Spain could have been inspired to impress all the readers of the magazine. The furtive look of hers, the waving of her hair and the gray and albino touch of her gray hair make her resemble Cruella. It amazes.