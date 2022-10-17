Queen Letizia of Spain dares the total fuchsia look like Jenifer!

She is used to having a fashion effect, and this Sunday was no exception in the schedule of the Queen of Spain, Letizia Ortiz. The former journalist and TV host was alongside her husband, in Berlin, in a very showy and daring outfit, in fuchsia from head to toe!

Letizia from Spain dares the total fuchsia look

Upon their arrival in Germany, the King and Queen hosted a reception for the Spanish community residing in the country at the Spanish Embassy in Berlin. And the mother of Leonor and Sofia wore her favorite brand (and for the occasion since German), Hugo boss. She had bet on a matching blouse and pants, with a thin black belt to mark the waist, always from the same brand. On her feet, Letizia had Isabel Abdo pumps.

And Letizia from Spain is not the only one to have made this bet, this weekend … In France, this Saturday, October 15, TF1 kicked off the Star Academy, which returns to the channel of television after 14 years of absence! And in addition to Nikos Aliagas, faithful to the post, the most nostalgic were also treated to a performance by Jenifer, the very first winner of tele-hook.

Jenifer broke her piggy bank

Twenty years after being revealed to the general public by taking lessons at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys, Jen has returned to sing her greatest hits, live. And she had also opted for a total fuchsia look. Already worn by the American singer Ariana Grande last spring, this very Barbie look is taken from the fall-winter 2022/2023 collection of the Italian fashion house Valentino. It was presented at Paris fashion week, and caught the eye of the singer of “Under the sun”. It consists of a short crepe dress at 2,900 euros, a pair of tights at 130 euros per pair of patent pumps at 950 euros. The whole figure therefore amounts to 3,980 euros. A regal look.

FA