Queen Letizia realigns herself with black eyeliner

Playing with eye makeup is one of the aspects in which Queen Letizia has been innovating in recent months. If at the Princess of Asturias awards we saw him wear a two-color eyeliner, showing that he is aware of trends beautyshortly before she shared makeup with the actress Anne Hathaway, since both bet, almost at the same time, for an autumnal orange color for her eyelid.

Carlos AlvarezGetty Images

As has been seen on several occasions, the Queen is a fan of smokey eyes and chooses it especially for important appointments at night. Doña Letizia is not limited to the traditional smoky eyes in brown or black, but in his last acts, we have seen how he looked in his reddish eyes. And it’s no coincidence, because these tones are the opposite of green -the color of his eyes- on the color wheel. Therefore, when she wears them, her eye stands out much more.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Makeup to highlight green eyes

However, the previous technique is not the only style trick that the wife of Felipe VI puts into practice to underline the color of her eyes. This Tuesday, November 29, the Queen has attended the thirty-ninth edition of the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards and has implemented another type of makeup with the same objective. Doña Letizia has recovered an intense black eyeliner that you have applied to both the upper and lower lash lines. This outline placed on the edge of the eye has given rise to the green color and the luminosity of its pupil.

Carlos AlvarezGetty Images

On the upper eyelid he has opted for a line, thinner in the inner part of the eye that thickened as it got closer to the outsideHowever, the Queen has dispensed with the tail, which has added elegance to her look. This is a technique that makeup artists use to correct the shape of the eye and make it more almond shaped. For the bottom line, she has drawn a much finer even line than the upper lash line.