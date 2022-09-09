Queen of England: Video | This is how the BBC announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England | Videos

“A few moments ago, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.” This is how the BBC, the British public television network, has communicated the death of the monarch at the age of 96, the oldest and a symbol of royalty in Europe. Journalist Huw Edwards, 61, has been in charge of conveying to viewers the historic news after the confirmation of the British royal family this Thursday afternoon.

Edwards, dressed in a jacket and black tie, with a serious face, added that the King, Charles of England, and the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker-Bowles, will remain at the residence in Balmoral, Scotland, for the remainder of the day and will return to London on Friday. Her closest family has been able to go to that residence to accompany her in her last moments. Hundreds of British citizens have approached the surroundings of Buckingham Palace during the afternoon, where the flags fly at half-staff. Elizabeth II had been in her summer residence for months, where her health was deteriorating. There she received on Tuesday the outgoing Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to entrust her with the formation of a Government, in which she will remain as her last public act.

You can see the moment of the announcement on the BBC in the video that accompanies the news.