Queen of the South: The real reason why Verónica Falcón left the criminal series

Veronica Falcón was completely absent from season 4 of Queen Of The South, and there has been no official word on whether we will see her character return this final season. Until the opposite is officially said, it seems that the actress really may have ended up in the Netflix series.

May 18, 2022 12:26 p.m.

queen of the south has entered its fifth season. USA Network’s hit show stars Alice Braga as rising Queenpin Teresa Mendoza, who escapes from a Mexican cartel only to end up starting her own in America.

The real reason why Verónica Falcón left Queen Of The South

It is based on the novel “La Reina Del Sur” by the author Arturo Perez-Reverte. It has been a great journey for Teresa de Braga, but unfortunately, this will be the last outing for her, as it was announced that season 5 of “queen of the south“It would be the last.

With the series ending, of course, there is some speculation or just wishful thinking about the possible return of another major character from the show: Camila Vargas. Interpreted by veronica falconCamila first served as Teresa’s mentor trying to prepare her to reach her full potential before confronting her and then spending much of her resources on the show trying to hunt her down and kill her.

Camila won over fans thanks to how skilled she was at manipulation as well as being able to shut out a powerful presence. However, in Season 3 (via Netflix), Teresa got the upper hand on Camila, forcing her off the show. Camila was completely absent from season 4, and there has been no official word on whether we will see Camila return this final season. Although her departure still leaves room for a surprise return.

Queen Of The South: Verónica Falcón is unlikely to return

In Season 3, after learning of Camila’s plot to kill her, Teresa eventually forced her into exile. Letting her former mentor live, she also threatened Camila’s daughter Isabela with death as a guarantee that Camila will not make any move against her. This was the last time viewers had a chance to see Camila. And it looks like that may be it for her. The writers or producers of “Queen Of The South” never gave a reason why Veronica Falcón’s character made her exit from the show. . Creatively, you might have thought that Camila’s arc had reached its conclusion.

As for Verónica Falcón, she did not officially say why she left the program. However, a 2019 Instagram post from the actor indicates that she was ready to move on to other roles. The actress has been keeping busy after “Queen of the South.” She appeared as the character Lupe in the 2020 remake of “Perry Mason.” And fans of “The Falcon And Winter Soldier” may have seen her as in a scene from the episode “Power Broker”.