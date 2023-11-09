Queen Sofia disobeys doctors and risks her life

queen sophia He is not going through any good emotional moment. He is very worried about the health of his sister Irene. Lecturas magazine exclusively revealed this a month ago had alzheimer’s, The disease will be in a very advanced stage, he will have already forgotten many memories. Furthermore, he presents significant cognitive impairment. And not only that, the Emerita has been completely ostracized from the family, She is a very traditional and familiar woman, And she is tired of seeing her family divided into two parts. They got two opportunities to come together completely, but they did not succeed. Her dream is to reunite with her eight grandchildren before she dies, but there is always something missing. Victoria Federica and Juan Urdangarin on this occasion.

Philip VI He is very worried about his mother. Exactly a week ago he broke down in tears at his last event, an awards ceremony, where he recalled the good times. Emerita has iron health, but she is beginning to give up. not amused. Since his father died of stomach cancer in 1964, Juan Carlos’s wife was concerned about his diet. she became a vegetarian, He banned red meat from his menu. I mainly eat vegetables and fruits, eggs, dairy products and fish.

Felipe, Queen Sofia, Letizia Efe

Queen Sofia’s hidden evil that she shares with Letizia

However, Queen Sofia is not as healthy as it seems at first glance. The Emerita and current Queen have an evil side which they always keep secret for the sake of their image. Like the wife of Juan Carlos, also the wife of Felipe VI Always keep a cigarette in your bag. During times of great stress he has a need to smoke, and he always does so in complete secrecy as it would not be seen well, especially with his passion for healthy living. But exactly the same thing happens with Sophia of Greece. It has always been known that the Queen loved to smoke cigarettes after meals. However, you do this only when you eat in the comfort of home or with your family.

queen sophia

Mother of Felipe VI, as told in “Donna Sofia”. The Queen talks about her life” by Carmen Enriquez and Emilio Oliva, She was a regular smoker: ** “I got smoke up to ten cigarettes a day When she started smoking regularly.”** According to the same publication, the Queen started smoking, “To look older, Like many other friends, it was very common at that time to start smoking for such stupid things. And she is not alone in the family. Victoria Federica is also addicted to nicotine.

Juan Carlos I also smokes occasionally, although he prefers cigars. Due to his health problems he has given it up, although he still attends from time to time. “When I Quit Tobacco”In Enriquez’s book the queen comments, “The king said he was going to leave her too. And he did so, but with a trick. It is true that he gave up cigarettes, but he continued to smoke, although only cigars.”