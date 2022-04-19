queens | Orsolya Gaal | New York: Mother is stabbed to death 60 times; Her Killer Hid Her Body in a Duffel Bag and Threatened Her Husband Howard Klein | United States | WORLD

The person who killed a woman in New York She left a chilling message for her husband, according to police sources: “Your whole family is next,” US media report.

WPIX recalled that the victim, Orsolya Gaal51, “was found in a duffel bag half a mile from her home,” on an avenue in Forest Hillsin queens.

Sources told WPIX that the crime happened while Gaal’s husband and another of his sons were away. The New York Post indicated that the autopsy revealed that the woman was brutally stabbed almost 60 times before his body was discovered. It did not immediately seem gaal suffered a sexual assault, the media reported.

The woman reportedly told her youngest son that she was going to see a show, but instead she met someone else.

“Sometime, The man killed Gaal in the basement of his house, put her in a canvas bag and dumped her body.police sources said.

gaal He spent some of his final hours in his garden and enjoying a night out, before surveillance video captured a mysterious figure dragging his makeshift coffin down the street.

Gaal’s husband, Howard Kleintold The New York Post on Saturday that he was on his way home, repeatedly saying that the family’s life “is at stake … There are concerns about our safety,” he said. “Our lives are at risk.”

On Saturday morning, in a since-deleted tweet, klein He wrote that he and his oldest son had landed in Portland, Oregon, and had plans to head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the businessman received his college degree in 1990, according to his LinkedIn.

WPIX learned that both the husband and eldest son of gaal they were absent at the time she was killed. Her youngest child was taken in for questioning, police said, and has since been released.

A police investigation into the tragedy was still ongoing. There have been no arrests and authorities did not indicate a possible motive.