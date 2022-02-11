Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick, pregnant again

We had seen it at the last Rome Film Festival, where Quentin Tarantino he had let himself go to a series of considerations – even surprising ones – and to the by now usual balance on his life today, changed by the arrival of the little Leo, the first child had by his wife Daniella Pick. Who is pregnant again today.

A happy surprise, which the couple find themselves sharing with the director’s tide of fans, first reported by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth and then confirmed by a representative of Tarantino himself. Which therefore will become in a few months dad for the second time, at 59.

Obviously, like his wife, the 38 year old Israeli singerdaughter of art (her mother is a famous pop star, Svika Pick), known during her promotion in the Middle East Inglourious Basterds. She and she married in 2018 after nine years.

The curiosity of the most cinephile and gossippary fans will soon focus on what could be the name chosen by the couple. In the past forced to specify that you have chosen the name Leo not inspired by Leonardo Dicapriobut in honor of her maternal grandfather.