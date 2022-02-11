Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are expecting their second child

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick they are about to become parents again. This was confirmed by the representative of the great director speaking with People. Their child will then join the older brother Leo, who will turn 2 at the end of this month. Name that, as obvious as it may seem, has nothing to do with Leonardo Dicaprioactor who worked with Tarantino in his latest work, Once upon a time in… Hollywood. This was confirmed by the filmmaker himself during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

We almost didn’t call him [Leo] because people assumed I called him after Leonardo DiCaprio – he said in that case “There’s nothing wrong with that, but I didn’t. He is named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, right in our heart, he was our little lion

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick, who is the daughter of the Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pickthey first met in 2009 while the director was in Israel to promote his film Inglourious Basterds. The couple got engaged in June 2017 and got married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. For the past two years they have lived in Tel Avivin Israel, where Daniella gave birth to Leo in late February 2020. This location, according to the director, influenced Leo’s first words.

He started talking – not necessarily words, but he makes himself understood – the author of Pulp Fiction said last year. She can only say one word and it is ‘abba’, which is the Hebrew word for ‘dada.’ And a third of the time, she means me. I’m learning a lot with Leo, because he watches these children’s TV shows and it’s all in Hebrew. I’m learning the Hebrew version of Sesame open

