Quentin Tarantino: “I had thought of Jennifer Lawrence for a role in Once upon a time in … Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino revealed that Jennifer Lawrence he could have played the role of Squeaky Fromme in his film Once upon a time in … Hollywood. The character, who was part of Manson’s followers, was then played by Dakota Fanning.

For a long time it had been speculated that the Hunger Games star had been contacted during the early stages of casting for the part of Sharon Tate which was entrusted to Margot Robbie, but the director has finally clarified what happened.

During a podcast interview WTF by Marc Maron, Quentin Tarantino explained: “I couldn’t be happier with the work done by Dakota Fanning, hers is one of the best performances in the film. I find her fantastic in the role of Squaky Fromme, she became her“.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Director added: “But I had originally investigated Jennifer Lawrence’s idea for the role of Squeaky and she came to my house to read the script because I didn’t let it go outside. So she came home, I gave her the script and said ‘Go to my living room or go out to the pool and read’“.

Quentin, however, said: “He read it and then we talked about it a bit. She was interested in the idea of ​​working on the film, but something went wrong. But Jennifer is a really nice person and I respect her as an actress“.

Lawrence also gave the filmmaker some useful advice: “He said to me ‘Can I suggest someone to choose from in the cast?’. I said ‘Oh yeah, sure’. ‘You know that agent talking to Rick at the beginning? Why don’t you hire Marc Maron for that role? I think he would be really good ‘“Tarantino explained that Marvin Schwartz was thinking of an older actor for the role, which is why the part was assigned to Al Pacino.