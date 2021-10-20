Quentin Tarantino in Rome: «My dream? Shoot a film in Cinecittà “

“It is no coincidence that I have chosen to have a child now. Not twenty years ago, or nine years ago. I always thought about having a child when I had more time. And I always said that I would have closed my career at ten films, and I have just finished the ninth ».

The director tells Quentin Tarantino, guest at the Rome Film Festival also to collect a lifetime achievement award, delivered directly from the hands of a horror master: Dario Argento. Convinced of stopping at ten more films, however, he is a possibility on a possible one third chapter of Kill Bill: «I don’t know what my 10th film will be at the moment. A third chapter on Kill Bill? Maybe, who knows ».

MORE INFORMATION

Two Oscars awards won, both for the screenplay: «I’ve always had a high opinion of myself. I consider myself a screenwriter and director. First of all, however, I consider myself a screenwriter, and a director who manages to capture his own writing ».

During the meeting with the public he also confessed to having “pumped” his resume: «When you start as an actor you have to put something on your resume. I picked a George A. Romero movie, Zombies, so I could have been a random guy from the biker gang walking into the mall. One looked like me, it could have been me. Godard instead made a very bad movie, King Lear, I went to see it and it was terrible. Nobody would see more than five minutes, so I said I was part of it. ‘

Love consolidated and praised for years with Italian cinema, and in particular with a director: «For me it is ridiculous to rank films, you cannot take them seriously. For me it is an impulse, that’s why they change, but in the first place there is always The Good, the Ugly and the Bad. For me it always comes first. It just is. Think of my love for him, a close-up I call him a Sergio, in honor of Leone. Everyone in my technical cast knows this, let’s say Sergio, Sergio, Sergio directly ».

Not only Sergio Leone: “For me it was a dream to work with my favorite composer, Ennio Morricone. I always used his songs until Hateful Eight, which he composed the original score, which earned him an Oscar. I sent him the script translated into Italian for the film. There was a misunderstanding, he thought we should work later, but the film was already finished. But during that meeting he told me that he could create different versions of the same theme, which he had in mind since we started talking about it. When we met the next day at the David he told me he could give me 20, 25 minutes to stretch to 40 minutes with the arrays. And from there it is history. Ennio Morricone was a real giant ».

Not only great authors, in the heart of Tarantino also Italian cinema often considered second-class; “I was lucky enough to grow up in the ’70s, and even in the’ 80s films were shown in the cinema, I have seen them many times. The thing I like about these genre films, considered minor by critics for a long time, is that compared to the American ones is that they were extreme, in everything. From music, to violence, to the perversion of erotic scenes ».

Loading... Advertisements

In dreams, turn to Rome: “I’d like that, and my wife too. I have to find the right story, especially shooting here, it would be incredible. I’m not saying it will be my next film, but something different. I will not give any further details but I would like to make a spaghetti western and I would like to do it in a typical style where everyone speaks their own language. For example, the Mexican who speaks Italian, the bad a German, etc. etc. ”

To those who criticize the historical revisionism in his films, from Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: “They are free to look elsewhere. There are many films around, they don’t necessarily have to look at mine ».

During the meeting with the audience he also told anecdotes from his sets, one in particular: «When I see that scene in which Leonardo DiCaprio falls and hits his head in Django Unchained, I shiver. He was very close to banging her and getting really hurt. And it is true that there is a scene where he had to break a glass bottle and got hurt. The blood was flowing and it didn’t stop. One of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. We all held our breaths waiting for him to scream or swear. He didn’t do it for two minutes, handling it and fiddling with the blood. When we finished shooting we ran to assist him ».

Final comment also on the iconic dance scene of Pulp Fiction: «John Travolta meant that yes, I told Uma (Thurman) how to dance, but he did his part, it’s true. He showed me various options and we talked about them together. It was right to do the twist, but he suggested that I add other elements ». The rest, even here, is history.

Surprisingly, a video message from Samuel L. Jackson: «Sooner or later they will give a prize to someone with your name. You deserve it”. Here comes the turn of John Travolta, with a half-shot to celebrate his favorite director: “You changed my life and that of cinema.” Closing Christoph Waltz, who speaks in Italian: «Augurissimi Bello, Eterno Quentin as Roma».

Dario Argento closes the dance, presenting the award to Tarantino: “Pride of American cinema but also Italian”