Quentin Tarantino Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Festival: “Cinema is more alive than ever”

It was June when the first anticipations on the program of the Rome Film Festival it had become clear to everyone that the stars who would define the 16th edition would be the two Lifetime Achievement Awards Quentin Tarantino And Tim Burton. The sixth day of the event was consecrated by the author of pulp Fiction And Hyenas, the cinephile Quentin who also presented his book Once upon a time in… Hollywood, released in Italy with La Nave di Teseo, as an extension of the world created in the film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie. Protagonist of a Close Encounter on stage in dialogue with the artistic director of the Festival, Antonio Monda, at the news of his lifetime achievement award, Tarantino declared: «There was a moment in my life when I watched any Italian film. And I’ve spent the best years of my career making my own version of these films. For these reasons, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Fest is fantastic ».

It is precisely from the book that Tarantino begins his encounter with the press, preceding that with the public, a novel that replaces an imagined sequel or spin-off in continuing a sort of cinephile epic that began with the 2019 film. “I grew up reading books that were based about movies, a very popular genre in the 70s and even 80s, I think they were the first adult books I read, I also read some movies that I had never seen and about three years ago, I thought it was a funny genre and that I should have made one for my film. I wanted to do it for Le Iene, so that it would be a book that would find a place on the shelves of the crime section of bookstores but then I said to myself that it would be better to do it than Once upon a time in… Hollywood“.

Famous for having dared to rewrite history with its imaginative and unpredictable endings, emblematic example of all that of the killing of Hitler in Inglourious Basterds, Tarantino becomes the most suitable artist to talk about freedom in the cinema: «Today it is difficult to be free in making films but you have to want to do it, you have to be convinced of your ideas and not worry that people may not like it. I remember when I did pulp Fiction – he adds – there was a lot of positive press, but also long and detailed criticisms of those who said “funny, but nothing special”. I thought: “I just made a funny gangster movie, what’s the problem?”. Fifteen years later I reread those criticisms and I realized that one must not be too sensitive. If the film is not forgotten as soon as you leave the theaters but leaves its mark, it is normal that there will also be negative reactions ».

About the time it came out pulp Fiction the director recalls: “I shot it in 1988 and it owes a lot to the permissiveness of those years, if it had been released four years later the answer would have been different”. Who knows Tarantino and the almost purist cinephilia follows, he knows of his devotion to the cinema and his undisputed love for the film. All this leads to ask him the age-old question about the fate of cinema, about his presumed death along with that of the cinema, due to the pandemic and in favor of streaming: “We should stay and see, I don’t know” replies the director of Jackie Brown who reflects, pauses and then continues: «The good thing is that I have a cinema in Los Angeles and since we reopened, we are doing great, never been better, the hall is full at every screening. I don’t think cinema is dead, therefore also because I recently bought another cinema. I know I was very lucky to have been able to do it Once upon a time in… Hollywood in 2019, ”he concludes, alluding to the pandemic that broke out in 2020. Irony and seriousness, imagination, creativity and moral commitment are elements of Tarantino’s cinema that we also find in his answers, always centered with a cynical and brilliant grin.

It is with this attitude that the director and writer elaborates the speech on his “vice“To reinvent history and its most striking moments by answering many” what if? ” starting with a “and if you could cancel a film from the history of cinema what would it be? If you could kill someone without consequences who would it be? “I’ll play along for a while with this question – he specifies Tarantino and replies: “Birth of a Nation from DW Griffith it creates problems for me. The reason I don’t like it is not just because he talks about racism that way but because he has revived the Ku Klux Klan in the 21st century in America. I think Griffith would have been found guilty had he been tried under the principles of Nuremberg. I would not kill anyone – he continues – but if some people had never been born it would have been better ».

While he does not rule out that his next film may be Kill Bill 3, Tarantino at the end of the meeting finds himself wondering about the characters he created with which he would find himself more in agreement. In pole position once again the Cliff Booth of Brad Pitt and Rick Dalton’s Leonardo Dicaprio from Once upon a time in… Hollywood. Of the latter character he says: «I like him but for me he is a crybaby, who has had a fantastic life and career but does not appreciate them». After answering, Tarantino then indulges in a reflection: “This question makes me think that I love my characters but this does not mean that I would like to go out with them or be part of their world”.

Chiara Nicoletti