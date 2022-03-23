Quentin Tarantino: the three best actors of his generation according to the filmmaker | Nicholas Cage | Tim Roth | Sean Penny | Movies | nnda nnlt | CHEK

Quentin Tarantino is an American director, producer, screenwriter, writer and editor recognized for films such as “Reservoir Dogs” (1992), “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Kill Bill” (2003), “Inglourious Basterds” (2009), ” Django Unchained” (2012) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019).

MORE INFORMATION: The story of when Adam Sandler refused to participate in a Quentin Tarantino movie

This filmmaker has been praised by critics, which is why he has two Oscars, two Golden Globes, two BAFTA awards and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Likewise, he enjoys the favor of the general public, in fact, in 2005 Time magazine included him in its list of the 100 most influential people.

In an interview for Jim Hoberman, Quentin Tarantino He named the three actors he considers the best of his generation and did not rule out working with them on his next projects.

THE THREE BEST ACTORS, ACCORDING TO QUENTIN TARANTINO

1. Nicholas Cage

On Nicolas Cagewho has been nominated and honored for numerous major film awards and won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his performance in “Leaving Las Vegas,” said, “I have never seen an actor in the history of cinema do a career based on being miscast and rising to the occasion.”

In the early years of her career, she starred in such films as “Rumble Fish” (1983), “Valley Girl” (1983), “Racing with the Moon” (1984), “Birdy” (1984), “Peggy Sue Got Married” (1986), “Raising Arizona” (1987), “Moonstruck” (1987), “Vampire’s Kiss” (1989), “Wild at Heart” (1990), “Honeymoon in Vegas” (1992), and “Red Rock West” (1993).

Nicolas Cage won an Oscar for his performance in “Leaving Las Vegas” (Photo: Mohamed El-Shahed/ AFP)

2. Tim Roth

Quentin Tarantino indicated that Tim Roth, with whom he has worked on “Reservoir Dogs”, “Violent Times” and “The 8 Most Hated”, is one of his favorites “because of his versatility and ferocity”, adding that “he has this chameleon quality”. The director has only worked with Roth for his films

The 60-year-old British actor has also starred in such films as “Four Rooms,” “The Legend of the Ocean Pianist,” “Rob Roy,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Planet of the Apes,” and “The Hateful Eight.”

Tim Roth got his first Oscar nomination with the movie “Rob Roy” (Photo: Getty Images)

3. Sean Penn

For the acclaimed filmmaker, Sean Pennthe winner of two Oscars for his performance in the films “Mystic River” (2003) and “Milk” (2008), stands out for his “violent and sexual charisma”.

The 61-year-old actor began his career by participating in an episode of “The Ingalls Family.” During the 1980s, he participated in films such as “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982), “Bad Boys” (1983), among others. He also starred in “I am Sam” (2001), alongside Dakota Fanning.