Quentin Tarantino thinks Brad Pitt is a ‘different breed of man’

Brad Pitt has just recently told that he may be in the final stretch of his career. With more than 70 titles behind him It is without a doubt, the star that has cost the most to be recognized as a good actor. In fact, his last statuette arrived just two years ago, when the Academy He was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cliff Booth in once upon a time in hollywood. The second film in which he acted under the orders of Quentin Tarantino after Damn bastards has brought a lot of joy to Pitt, who in the opinion of the director of pulp fiction is about “a different breed of man.”

Tarantino spoke with GQ magazine and the name of the iconic actor came up in the conversation. The filmmaker said that Pitt’s performance was like watching a finished movie on set while it was still unfolding in real time: “I noticed it when we were doing Damn bastards. When Brad was in the shot, he didn’t have the feeling that he was looking through the camera’s viewfinder. I felt like he was watching a movie. Just the presence of him between the four walls of the (compositing) frame created that impression.”

As if those accolades weren’t enough, the two-time Oscar winner for best screenplay noted that his name is next to the biggest figures on the Hollywood scene. “He is one of the last movie stars left on the big screen”compared Tarantino to Pitt with renowned legends of Paul Newman, Robert Redford and Steve McQueen, pointing out that his effigy “suggests an old-style movie star”: “It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing the brightness of stars.”

Finally, Tarantino confirmed that Brad Pitt’s talent is something enormous and that apart from that virtue, “he is very handsome, masculine, modern and understands the joke.” Although he may not be able to articulate the recognition exactly, the director stated that he has an incredible ability to really understand the scene.

We can see Pitt this summer starring Bullet Train (August 5) and in 2023 will star Babylonthe new film by the director of la la landDamien Chazelle along with other stars of the stature of Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire or Max Minghella, among others.