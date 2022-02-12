The famous director Quentin Tarantino will become a father for the second time: his wife Daniella Pick is pregnant, soon a little brother will arrive for Leo, born in February 2020.

Quentin Tarantino is ready to become a father for the second time: his wife, Daniella Pickshe is pregnant as revealed by her agent to the magazine People. The news comes two years after the birth of their first child Leo, born in February 2020. Many thought that the choice of the name of the son was linked to the famous actor Leonardo Di Caprio, but it was not, as the director pointed out, one of the most loved in America. They live in Israel, the model’s homeland, but the details of the upcoming baby are not yet known: fans are waiting to find out if it is a new boy or a girl.

The love between Quentin Tarantino and Danielle Pick

The director, one of the most loved and famous in America, met the woman of his life, 38, on the occasion of the promotion, in Israel, of one of Tarantino’s most iconic films, Inglourious Basterds. They got engaged in 2017 and got married in 2018, in Los Angeles. Daniella Pick, model and singer born in Ramat, is the daughter of one of the most beloved pop stars of her country, Tzvika Pick. The couple currently live in Tel Aviv, Israel, along with their first child, born in 2020, Leo.

Because they named their first child Leo

Quentin Tarantinoguest in June 2021 of the Jimmy Kimmel show, told of the origin of his son’s name, Leowhich has nothing to do with Leonardo Dicaprio. Despite having worked together in films Django Unchained And Once upon a time in Americahe did not want to be inspired by him in any way when, together with his wife, he chose that name.

