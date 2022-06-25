Quentin Tarantino’s painful farewell words for Brad Pitt, after he announced his upcoming retirement

The renowned actor, model and film producer of American origin, Brad Pitt, has recently scared all his fans with a controversial statement about his career. For his interpretive work, pitthas been nominated four times for the Oscar Awards having won one as best supporting actor for “Once Upon a time in Hollywood”, a film directed by Quentin Tarantino; he has also won two Golden Globe Awards, for best supporting actor in 1995 and 2020. his significant media presence, in addition to his undeniable acting talent, is also due to his consideration as one of the most world attractions. Although lately pitt he is in the information portals because of certain differences with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and other issues of a private nature; today the news has to do clearly with his professional career.

Brad Pitt, started acting at the age of 22, has starred in iconic movies such as “Fight Club”, “Moneyball”, “Snatch”, “Se7en”, the series “Ocean’s Eleven”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ” and “Inglourious Basterds”, the latter two directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The 58-year-old actor candidly stated in a new interview that he would be nearing retirement after more than 30 years in the entertainment industry. “I consider myself in my last stretch,” said the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie in the August 2022 “GQ” cover story. “For a while now, I see myself at my last stage. What will this new phase be like? How am I going to consider it?”, continued his statement Brad. This has left a bitter taste among his fans and his main colleagues in the film industry; although it is a message that is consistent with the latest statements by Brad Pitteven in a viral video he can be seen accepting an award and stating that “he doesn’t even remember the first rule of Fight Club anymore” and that “He can’t stand the long hours of filming until late at night anymore”.

However, this would not have been decisive since he later stated: “I am one of those creatures that speaks through art…. I just want to always do. If I’m not doing, I’m dying in a way.” But it is true that the statements that Pitt has been making lately are not encouraging.

Regarding this, it was stated Quentin Tarantinowho has directed Brad Pitt on more than one occasion. “The industry will lose one of the last great performers on the big screen. He is made of another paste. And being frank, I don’t think it’s possible to explain exactly what he has, because it would be like describing the brilliance of the stars, “said the prestigious director with some visible pain.

On the other hand, although the actor has not yet given up his job, he has given up something else: cigarettes. pitt he told the magazine that he decided to quit during the COVID-19 pandemic because he’s “at that age where nothing good comes of it.” “I think joy has been a more recent discovery, later in life,” she shared. “I was always moving with the currents, drifting one way and the next. I think I spent years with low-grade depression, and it wasn’t until I accepted that, trying to embrace all sides of oneself, the beauty and the ugliness, that I was able to catch those moments of joy.” Brad Pitt.

Currently the former Angelina Jolie He resides in a house in the Hollywood Hills, California, which he bought in 1994 in the midst of his rise to stardom. While he told “GQ” that he has been “virtually in hiding” in the house that was once “shabby and dilapidated”, Brad Pitt he’ll soon be resurfacing to promote his latest film, “Bullet Train,” which hits theaters August 5. Let’s hope that before his withdrawal becomes effective there is at least one final collaboration between pitt Y Quentin Tarantinoto the delight of all of us, his fans.