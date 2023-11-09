Quentin Tarantino’s Vista Theater reopens with True Romance and Thanksgiving screenings

Los Angeles Giants Vista Theater Reopening this month with a special screening of true love before fully launching Eli Rothseasonal slasher thank you,



Quentin Tarantino Bought a 100-year-old picture house in 2021 and renovated it while keeping its interior design intact as much as possible. Now, it’s opening its doors on Saturday with a special 30th anniversary screening of Tony Scott’s True Romance. Tarantino wrote a movie.

In the film, Clarence (Christian Slater) marries prostitute Alabama (Patricia Arquette), steals cocaine from her pimp, and tries to sell it in Hollywood, while the coke bosses try to get it back.

The connections don’t stop here. The first public screening will be a 35mm showing of Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, which began as a mock trailer sandwiched between Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror and Tarantino’s Death Proof.

The Thanksgiving story sees the Black Friday riot end in tragedy, and later, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday.

Thanksgiving stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlach, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon, Gabrielle Davenport, Tommaso Sanelli and Jenna Warren. The story is by Roth and Jeff Rendell, and Rendell wrote the screenplay. Roth and Rendell are also producing the film with Roger Birnbaum.

Thanksgiving will begin appearing on Vista on November 17, 2023.

It will be followed by Ridley Scott’s Napoleon on November 22, 2023, and will be presented in 70mm. Napoleon is a spectacular action epic detailing the ups and downs of iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Against the stunning backdrop of a large-scale film production orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film depicts Bonaparte’s continuing journey to power through the lens of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, against some Demonstrates his visionary military and political strategy. One of the most dynamic practical battle scenes ever filmed.

Closed for renovation since the beginning of the pandemic, the Vista Theater has not only been renovated but also given new additions like a brand new state-of-the-art sound system and 70mm projection capability, the 400-seat Vista will now be the 21-seat Micro -Introduce screening rooms and cafes. Micro-screening rooms and cafes will open at a later date.

You can try for tickets to the True Romance screening on Eventbrite.

