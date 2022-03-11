Querétaro confirms changes in the institution and sends a message to fans

Midtime Editorial

Through a statement released on its social networks, the club Queretaro regretted it happened in La Corregidora last Saturday and confirmed that the management of the team “will pass into the hands of a new board”as had already been announced after the Assembly of Liga MX Clubs.

“At the head of the project professionals with proven experience will be integrated with the aim of safeguarding the work of collaborators, soccer players and coaches; as well as keep alive the dream of many players of the lower categories and schools of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro”, shared the institution.

Message to the fans

Likewise, the Queretaro team took the opportunity to send a message to your hobbythis prior to the game against Necaxawhich will take place this Friday on the field of the Victoria Stadium.

“We know that Querétaro’s fans are not what is said about them today in different latitudes. The vandalism that we suffer has nothing to do with the football party, “he published.

“Tomorrow we will jump onto the field wearing the uniform of the Gallos Blancos, so that from the playing field we can show what football really is, as well as the respect we feel for the fans of all the teams and, very especially, for what they believe in us,” he added.