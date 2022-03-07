Querétaro could ‘lose’ the Corregidora Stadium after a fight with Atlas

The bad news they keep coming to Queretarobecause not only is his possible disaffiliation from Mexican soccer on the table, but now it has been announced that they could ‘lose’ the Corregidora Stadium after the acts of violence Come in fans from Roosters and Atlas.

It has been found that the security company who was present at the corregidor it is ‘duckling’, because it has many irregularities that have given rise to talk. Now the problems continue to rise after the fight between fans.

Querétaro could leave La Corregidora

According to the words of the Secretary of Government From queretaro, Guadalupe Murguiathe roosters they play in their stadium since they have it to concessionbut after what happened they will review the loan agreement to see if there is any fault, because if they find it they would rescind it and they would be left homeless.

“I will refer to the Comodato contract, we will have to identify if there was any omission in the loan terms what could call it a daybut it would be through the civil route, speaking of the bailment, “he said.

To be a little clearer, the loan is he loan of property or real estateand what is done for free to a third party, which has the obligation to return it; The government of Querétaro lent Gallos La Corregidora, and just as it gave him the property for his games, it could take it away from him.

One of the acts what biggest controversy has caused is of the private security at the stadiumwhich did not have enough elements to contain the fight and much less acted to stop it, so everything will be analyzed to determine a sanction to Querétaro.

“The security of the stadium is private liabilityso I have quoted Mikel Arriolapresident of Liga MX, already Gabriel Solares, Roosters president. I recognize that the state of public force was insufficient and it was not applied in the way that it was deserved. the security company You did not bring all the items you should have brought to the event”, confessed the Secretary of Government.

Similarly, it is known that this Tuesday there would be one Extraordinary Assembly of Owners where will be defined future of roosters, for his disaffiliation is quite probable.

​