Querétaro prosecutor’s office consumes first arrests and alleged culprits are transferred to Cereso de San José el Alto

The prosecution consummated the first arrests of those allegedly responsible for the violent acts in the Querétaro stadium

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Attorney General of Queretaro carried out the first arrest warrants against the presumed responsible for the violent acts that were presented at the Corregidora Stadiumduring the game between the Roosters and the Atlas. The first 10 detainees underwent a medical examination and were then transferred to the Cereso of San José el Alto.

The alleged culprits They are accused of several charges, mainly that of “attempted homicide”, for which they must now be in preventive detention for a period of 48 to 72 hours, in case their defense requests it, to gather evidence and mount your defense.

The arrests, which are presumed to be around 25, are the result of 21 searches that were carried out at night in Querétaro. Initially, 26 arrest warrants were issued to arrest those identified. Hours later, the authorities announced that they had 10 detainees.

“In the searches, 82 sports garments with Querétaro team logos, 4 pairs of tennis shoes -some with possible blood stains-, 22 cell phones and different indications that will contribute to the continuity of the investigations were seized,” reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

Those identified were identified thanks to the statements of the injured, in addition to the videos that are circulating on social networks and the recordings provided by the Gallos de Querétaro club, along with those that Liga MX could present.

Until Monday night, in the Queretaro General Hospital Two people were still hospitalized, one in a delicate state of health and the other continues to be in serious condition, while the rest of those who received medical care were discharged.

On Tuesday morning, in the Mexican Soccer Federationthe future of the Gallos de Querétaro will be decided, after the violent acts that took place in the Corregidora stadium, during the match between the Atlas and the Gallos, which went around the world.

