Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office searches the Gallo High Performance Center

This Thursday night, the Attorney General of the State of Querétaroreported that he was carrying out two searches related to the unrest that were registered last Saturday, March 5 at the The Corregidora Stadium.

Through its Twitter account, the agency detailed with an image that one of the records was being carried out at the facilities of the High Performance Rooster Center (CEGAR), home of the Liga MX team.

“They are made 2 searches authorized by a Control Judge. The investigative actions are related to the facts of the Querétaro vs Atlas match. Indications and relevant test data are sought in the criminal process,” the Prosecutor’s Office detailed.

Also, the agency announced that will provide more information when the searches are completed. It should be noted that the other site that was being searched was not disclosed, although some local media reported that it was the offices of the private security company hired for the game of the Day 9 of the Clausura 2022.

Arrested for violence in La Corregidora

Until now have been 17 people arrested who would be involved in unrest that were generated during the second half of the duel between White Roosters and Atlas and that left more than 20 people injured.