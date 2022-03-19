Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office seeks 19 Atlas fans for the fight

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.18.2022 17:31:09





The Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office asked for collaboration to the population and the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office to find 19 Atlas fans who were involved in the brawl that took place on March 5 at the Corregidora Stadium.

Although the investigations continue to find the possible aggressors of red and black fans in the aforementioned building, with 27 detainees so far, now the Queretaro authorities they will go for the red and black followers who have been identified as risqué.

“The Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office requests the collaboration of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office to identification of party aggressors Querétaro vs. Atlas. Whoever has information that can help the whereabouts of these people, provide it to 442 238 7622 or 442 216 1149 “, can be read in a brief message that he posted on his social networks.

In the same you can see the faces of the 19 red and black fansall of them captured in situations of aggression or provocation in photographs and videos that were taken in the World Cup building.

In several recordings, the hostile attitude of some red and black players has been exposed, before the situation got completely out of control and they entered the field in the middle of the match between Gallos and the Academy.

The Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office still looking for home team fans who have gone into hiding despite the intense search that has taken place in the state capital and surrounding municipalities, mainly.