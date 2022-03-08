Querétaro vs Atlas: Alleged barrista breaks the silence about violent events in La Corregidora | News from Mexico

QUERÉTARO, Querétaro.- An alleged barrista, identified as Mario “N”, decided to break the silence about the vile events that occurred at the “La Corregidora” stadium, during the Querétaro vs Atlas match.

Mario says he has received legal advice and affirms that although he is part of the bar, he exempts himself from having participated “actively in the brawl”after a massively circulated photograph with the faces of some of those present at the match in which the attacks took place.

Account that for the fact of belonging to the barsreceive benefits in addition to tickets, in their case the sale and exclusive distribution of a clothing store.

Silence breaks alleged barrista on violent events in Querétaro vs Atlas

Despite identifying himself as one of the aggressors, Mario said that he is far from where he lives and admitted that he deleted his Facebook profile in which he uploaded images with more barristas, which had been disseminated, after the accusations.

He also pointed to Pablo “M” as the alleged leader of the barristas whom he described as “one of the most violent and dangerous” and allegedly that by his order, stadium guards opened the bars, damaging access to the Querétaro bar to the area where there were the Atlas fans.

Lastly, he mentions that supposedly those same guards provided them with some weapons such as sticks, pickaxes, knives, which were captured in images.