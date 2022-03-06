Queretaro vs Atlas | Chivas launches an exemplary message on networks due to the tragedy in Querétaro | MX League | PHOTO | RMMD | Mexico mx | SPORT-TOTAL

Important victory for Chivas de Guadalajara on the ninth day of Liga MX. Michael Leaño’s team beat Santos Laguna 1-0 and cut a streak of four straight games without a win. Despite the positive result, there were no reasons to celebrate because of the violent confrontation between barristas from Querétaro and Atlas.

In fact, this was reflected by the ‘Rebaño’ on social networks. At the closing of the Closing Tournament 2022 commitment, the red-and-white cast made their position clear: “Today the three points are the least important, Mexican soccer lost”says the post that announced the success against the ‘Guerreros’ at the AKRON stadium.

Before the initial whistle, Chivas joined the other Liga MX clubs to condemn what happened at the La Corregidora stadium in a statement. After the meeting, representatives of the directives of the Guadalajara and the ‘Laguneros’ came out to face the media to convey their position.

Message from Chivas for the tragedy in Querétaro. (Photo: Capture)

“In Santos Laguna we are dismayed by the events that have occurred in this game. From our trenches, reiterate the message and commitment to do everything on our part as an industry, as clubs, as managers, as players to prevent this from happening again. Football is a party, football is a family event and it has to stay that way.”expressed Dante Elizalde, president of the ‘Guerreros’.

On his side, the sports president of Chivas, Ricardo Peláez assured: “Today is a very sad day for Mexico, for the soccer industry, a day where you have to do a general examination of conscience, managers, players, coaching staff, referees, media, fans. All together think about what is happening and try, as far as possible, to reflect, I would say. What has happened today saddens not only the soccer industry, but all of Mexico.”.

“First, join the penalty and of course take action on the matter. It seems to me that it is time for there to be discussion tables and try to find a solution as soon as possible so that people can attend a show, so that they can be distracted, because that is football, simply and simply, not that this happens type of events. We are very sorry, we are dismayed in Chivas, board, coaching staff and players we are very sorry for what happened “Pelaez closed.