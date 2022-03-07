‘Querétaro’s disaffiliation is imminent’; Martinoli warns what will happen

Midtime Editorial

Tuesday will be a key day for the future of the White Roosters within professional Mexican soccer because, as Liga MX president Mikel Arriola commented over the weekend, the disaffiliation is one of the possible measures after the violent acts that we all know, but someone who goes ahead and takes it almost for granted is Christian Martinoli.

The renowned TV Azteca narrator posted on his Twitter account that: “The disaffiliation of Querétaro is imminent”which for him is just the first step of the many measures to be taken in Mexico to eradicate violent groups that pose as fans or entertainment clubs.

And it is that, according to the commentator, not to disaffiliate Gallos Blancos of professional soccer would discredit completely to those who make the big decisions and would cause Liga MX “keep digging” between its ills and urgent issues to attend to.

The disaffiliation of Club Querétaro is imminent and that would be the first of several decisions and punishments that must be carried out on the League’s desk next Tuesday. If that doesn’t happen, Mexican soccer will continue digging. – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) March 7, 2022

Perro Bermúdez does not believe report of zero deaths

Another of the great voices of sports narration in our country is Enrique Bermudezwho in social networks openly questioned the veracity of the Queretaro government report on the balance of the brawl in La Corregidora, because according to them there was 26 injured.

Understanding how shocking the images that have circulated, the Dog of TUDN was forceful in asking that: “Do not come with stories that no one died in Querétaro” after the fight between alleged followers of the Gallos Blancos against people from the Atlas.

To these voices have also been added that of other renowned sports journalists such as Enrique Garay and Javier Alarconwho emphasized “impunity” because after more than 24 hours of the unfortunate events, there is not a single detainee that has been presented to the authorities.