Querétaro’s hours are numbered according to Martinoli: this would be the fate of the tournament

Christian Martinoli / Queretaro

March 07, 2022 10:29 a.m.

Clausura 2022 filled us with many surprises: a Puebla with spectacular football, a base America club, an enjoyable Pachuca de Almada, the massive dismissal of several technical directors, etc. However, all national football came to a complete standstill in the face of the unfortunate events in Querétaro, the violence stopped the show, the bars once again stained the stands with blood.

As a result of the delicate situation, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, decreed the suspension of the rest of day 9. In turn, it was declared that a detailed investigation had been opened to find those responsible for that tragic event. Everything seems to indicate that the investigation is more complex than it seemed, since the culprits have not yet been found.

Martinoli talks about the imminent departure from Querétaro

The TV Azteca chronicler, Christian Martinoli, posted on Twitter about the imminent disaffiliation of the Queretaro team. Without a doubt, said action would be a hard blow for a beautiful place like Querétaro and for the true fans who live soccer without violence. The chronicler added that if said decision is not carried out, football would continue digging its own grave.

His colleague, David Medrano, stated that the league is already running a 17-team schedule. All this indicates that everything is already being prepared for the Querétaro club to leave the league. An undoubtedly very harsh punishment for everyone thanks to the ineptitude of those who were in charge of the security protocols inside the stadium.

