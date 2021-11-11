question in Parliament on the case of the hatbox

“The behavior of the President of Ita is increasingly worrying, Altavilla. He acts as the master of the ironworks. The suspension of the 5 crew members and the letter sent to all staff in relation to the unavailability of a hatbox for the trolley of an illustrious business passenger on the Palermo-Linate flight are unacceptable measures. In an activity characterized by the quality of work such as flight services, instead of positively motivating the staff, the head of Ita aims to establish a company regime based on deterrence and arbitrary sanctions. I present a question to the Government on what happened “.

This is what he announces Stefano Fassina, parliamentarian of the Liberi e Uguali party, after the exclusive investigation published yesterday by AVIONEWS. The article told of a brawl – for a hatbox found occupied – between some crew members and a passenger who held or holds an important position in Alitalia-Ita, Constance Esclapon de Villeneuve. All this led to the suspension of some flight attendants after the traveler reported the incident to the top of the company.

