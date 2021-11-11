questions and answers about the campaign for the booster

With or without reservation? In hubs or from general practitioner and in Pharmacy? Strictly after 6 months from the second dose or is it possible to anticipate the recall in case of need? Clarified the immovable aspects of the campaign for the third dose (such as mRna administered regardless of the drug received for the first and second dose or the precedence to the very frail), less than 20 days from 1 December, i.e. from the announced go-ahead for the administration of booster doses to Italian 40-59 year-olds , some doubts remain about how this appendix to mass prophylaxis will be organized and, therefore, will impact the lives of the 6 million citizens who will immediately be entitled to access the new dose of the anti-Covid vaccine.

IS RESERVATION REQUIRED?

Although initially the intention was to leave free access to vaccination centers, in reality the situation varies from region to region. In Lazio, for example, up to now it has been possible to access the hubs without a reservation. And it will be like this until the end of the month, but only in the afternoon, after 2 pm. From 1 December, however, it will resume by reserving its shift from the dedicated web portal. The now “traditional” booking through the web is also the tool chosen by Calabria, Liguria, Molise, Sicily or Puglia. The goal is to avoid unnecessary waiting and possible gatherings. But there are also those who, like Piedmont, will send a summoning text message to those who have matured for 6 months from the completion of the vaccination cycle. Or Lombardy which, on the other hand, hopes to bring the entire campaign back, above all, to the 365 affiliated pharmacies. Or even those like Basilicata and Campania that do not require a reservation at all. Or Tuscany, where those who have the right can book but only through the general practitioner.

DO THE HUBS REMAIN ACTIVE OR WILL YOU NEED TO SEEK PHARMACIES AND PRACTICES?

Given that about 30% of the large hubs that managed the vaccination campaign in the summer have been gradually decommissioned, it is inevitable (as well as announced) that in the December campaign there will be greater reliance on other delivery channels. However, it is not excluded that some of these (often supplanted by smaller centers or brought back within the ASL) will be reactivated by the Commissioner for the Emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo to make access to the recall vaccination campaign more widespread. Even in this case, however, the situation is very varied within the Peninsula. In Lazio, for example, it is possible both to resort to hubs (with reservations from 1 December) and to agree with your family doctor (who can also administer the flu vaccine at the same time). In Emilia-Romagna, on the other hand, the third dose of vaccine can only be administered in hubs (even without reservation) and by general practitioners, while pharmacies will be able to continue to administer the first and second dose.

WILL IT BE POSSIBLE TO ANTICIPATE VACCINATION?

Starting next December 1st, the booster dose will also be administered to 40-59 year olds who, however, like over 60s or health professionals who can already use the injection today, must have received the second dose at least 6 months earlier. That is to say that all those who have completed the vaccination cycle by June 1st will be able to get vaccinated on the first day of December. In this sense, despite vaccination protection decreases starting as early as the third month, many – perhaps vaccinated around the end of June – may prefer to anticipate the booster dose to enjoy the holidays with greater serenity. A possibility that is not currently provided for in the implementing circular issued by the Ministry of Health yesterday. According to the text, in fact, “at least 6 months” must have elapsed. However, informally, the ministry reserves the right to reassess the situation based on requests for access to the third dose which will arrive in December. We could think about a minimum of flexibility in view of the holidays but, they clarify, if and how to intervene will be defined only close to the Christmas period.