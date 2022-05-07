Questions and answers: MediCal for those over 50 with or without documents covers diabetes and cancer treatments

As of this May 1, the insurance for low-income people in California extended its coverage to all individuals 50 years of age and older, regardless of their legal status in the country.

The implication of this change is very significant, explains Melissa V. See, medical director of the AltaMed Clinic in South Gate. Not only because people without legal documents in the country who qualify will be able to purchase a wide range of comprehensive services, but because the extension is not part of the government’s public burden when requesting adjustment of status.

What is Extended MediCal Coverage?

Under the law before May 1, all unauthorized immigrants who met financial criteria could get limited Medi-Cal coverage, including emergency and pregnancy services and, in some cases, long-term care. However, now with the change announced by Governor Gavin Newsom, 50-year-olds who sign up for Medi-Cal get comprehensive coverage that includes primary care, prescription drugs, mental health care, dental and eye care, eyeglasses and including treatment for alcohol or drugs, family plan services, and other previously untreatable illnesses.

“For example, we could not offer diabetes patients the wide range of medicines available, nor could we treat them for cancer or track their checkups, now we can give them those services that they so much deserve,” said the doctor.

Does it pay to have Medi-Cal?

There is no fee to have Medi-Cal. The extended service gives them an insured status they didn’t have before, but applicants need to register and show proof of poverty level, as well as some identification.

Will the extended service affect the request for a change of legal status in the future?

The Department of Homeland Security and Citizenship and Immigration Services do not consider health, food, and housing services as part of the public charge determination. Therefore, using Medi-Cal benefits (except for care in a nursing home or mental health facility) will not harm a person’s immigration status. When someone applies for state-funded benefits, their information is only used to determine if they qualify. State laws protect the privacy of your information.

California became the first state in the nation to expand full-scope Medicaid eligibility to low-income undocumented adults age 50 and older.

“This means that many people will be able to save thousands of dollars on treatments, medications and check-ups, as well as tests. A colonoscopy, for example, costs more than 1,000 dollars, this will no longer be the case for those who qualify”, said the doctor.

Do I have to reapply if I already had limited MediCal?

You do not have to apply again. All people with limited Medi-Cal can automatically access Medi-Cal with all comprehensive services.

Where can I apply if I do not have limited insurance?

You can visit your trusted clinic or you can visit AltaMed clinics or call 877-462-2582. Applicants need to be prepared to show proof of income (such as recent tax filings and two paychecks), as well as proof of identification, such as a driver’s license, proof of rental agreement, or utility bill. utilities.

“The important thing is not to delay your visits to the doctor. Find a trustworthy clinic and ask about its benefits”, said the doctor.