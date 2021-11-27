questions from January. Here are the requirements

After months of announcements, there is finally a date. The water bonus up to 1000 euros, without Isee, to change showers, taps and toilet bowls in the bathroom will be operational from January, when citizens will be able to apply. A further delay compared to when it was thought to activate it (end of October), which brings the account of months spent waiting to 13. The bonus was in fact provided for by the Budget Law 2020 of the Conte II government, but with the passage to the executive of Mario Draghi and the creation of the Ministry of Ecological Transition (which deals with the contribution), times have expanded. The ad hoc platform created by Sogei is now finally under construction. Let’s see how it will work and which interventions will be allowed.

Bonus showers and taps, the requirements to get it

The contribution aims to encourage the replacement of old sanitary vessels and taps to ensure savings in water resources, hence the name. To use it you have to be over 18 and resident in Italy. Then one must be «owners of the right of ownership or other real right on existing buildings, as well as personal rights of enjoyment on parts of existing buildings or individual units. In the case of joint holders or holders of real or personal right of enjoyment, it is possible to request the bonus only after declaration of successful communication to the owner / co-owner of the property of the desire to use it, which must also be filled in on the platform with the owner’s data.

Furthermore, in order to obtain the incentive, it is necessary to have carried out interventions to “replace ceramic sanitary vessels with new appliances with reduced exhaust and sanitary fittings, shower heads and columns existing with new water flow limiting appliances “. So they have to put on new ceramic sanitary vessels with maximum discharge volume within 6 liters, taps and mixers with a water flow rate of within 6 liters per minute or shower heads / shower columns with a maximum flow rate of 9 liters per minute.

It will be possible to obtain directly on the Iban, up to a thousand euros, also for the works carried out previously, but always in 2021.

How to apply

The application will be presented on the web space (created by Sogei) “Water bonus platform”, Which will arrive shortly and which will be accessed from the website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. To enter you will need a Spid or an electronic identity card. Once registered, then, the subject must provide a series of data, including: the amount of the expenditure incurred, the technical specifications of the works performed, quantity of the asset and specifics of the laying or installation, the cadastral identification of the property, the declaration of not having already benefited from other concessions for those expenses and the coordinates of the bank / postal account (Iban) of the beneficiary on which credit the refund. Finally it will serve attach a copy of the commercial documentation or invoice.

The copy of the bank payment or postal or payment with other traceable payment systems, together with the seller’s documentation that serves to trace the transaction back to the purchased product. In this regard, the Mite created the “Water bonus operator model” with which the seller certifies: the payment methods; the types of goods purchased; the total expenditure made by the beneficiary for which reimbursement is requested. The document is required to submit the application and must be attached.

The reimbursement, on the other hand, it is excluded: if the request is incorrect in the compilation, incomplete information and / or attachments or if, following the checks, irregularities are found with respect to what has been declared. If the house is jointly registered, the application for the bonus must be attached declaration of successful communication to the owner / co-owner of the property of the will to use it.

The possible refinancing

The bonus can only be claimed once for a single property. It will only be valid until the resources are exhausted. In the field there are 20 million euros already set aside. But the new maneuver, currently under discussion in the Senate, could allocate other funds with some last minute amendments. Yes otherwise it will risk saturating spending power in a short time, with too many questions coming up in a short time. In any case, Minister Roberto Cingolani intends to focus on the bonus if it goes well among the citizens, asking his colleague Daniele Franco for other funding and maybe a extension of time for doing housework.

The other bonus for the water

The water bonus should not be confused with that for drinking water, also provided for by the 2020 Budget Law and released only last June. It is a tax credit of 50% for expenses incurred from the beginning of 2021 until the end of 2022 to buy and install systems for “rationalizing the use of water and reducing the consumption of plastic containers”.

Filtering, cooling, mineralization, addition of food carbon dioxide. The contribution can be obtained for various types of installed systems. The maximum spending threshold is 1000 euros for each home (therefore the contribution reaches up to 500 euros) and 5 thousand for properties used for commercial or institutional activities (with a maximum discount of 2500 euros).