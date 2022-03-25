Questions mount over whereabouts of Russia’s defense minister

CNN interviews Ukrainian fighter pilot about his struggle in the air 3:14

(CNN) — Speculation on the whereabouts of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu increased on Thursday as the Kremlin spokesman refused to comment on media reports that he was in poor health.



Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has kept a low profile recently despite playing a leading role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian independent investigative outlet Agentstvo reported on Wednesday that Shoigu was in poor health, citing unnamed ministry sources.

Peskov evaded questions on Thursday about Shoigu’s health. “The defense minister has a lot to do right now,” he said when asked by CNN about Shoigu’s alleged absence. “The special military operation is underway. Naturally, now is not exactly the time for the media, this is quite understandable.”

The Kremlin spokesman declined to refute Agentstvo’s report when challenged by CNN. “I can’t. You shouldn’t listen to Agentstvo media outlet. Please direct [estas preguntas] to the Ministry of Defence”.

Shoigu appeared in a Channel One broadcast on March 18 that the Russian outlet said was from that day, but Russian journalists have speculated that the event had happened on March 11.

The state television channel Russia 24 aired images of a virtual meeting attended by Shoigu on Thursday, but did not say when it took place.

The presenter quoted Peskov as suggesting that Shoigu was giving a report to the National Security Council on the military operation in Ukraine. In the broadcast images, which interrupted a live interview, Shoigu was not seen speaking, but the image of him appeared on the screen among other participants in the video call who were briefing Putin.

During a televised meeting of the Security Council in Russia on March 11, Shoigu told Putin that his invasion of Ukraine was proceeding successfully, despite evidence to the contrary.

Western leaders said then that the Russian military had encountered unforeseen obstacles and resistance.

“Everything is going according to plan, we report to you here every day this week,” Shoigu said.

He also claimed that the Russian Army had received more than 16,000 applications from Middle Eastern volunteers who wanted to join the war in Ukraine.

The defense minister also asked Putin for more weapons to arm the breakaway regions of Donbas.

Russian military leaders, including Shoigu, have been stalling for their American counterparts, rejecting calls since the invasion began, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Thursday. Kirby added that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley “have sought, and continue to seek, calls with their Russian counterparts.” Minister Shoigu and General (Valery) Gerasimov have so far refused to meet.”

“We continue to believe that communication between the defense leadership of the United States and Russia is critically important at this time,” Kirby added.

CNN previously reported that the last time Austin spoke with Shoigu was on February 18. Milley last spoke with Gerasimov on February 1.

Speculation about Shoigu’s health comes as Anatoly Chubais, a former member of the Russian government, becomes the most prominent figure in the Kremlin to resign since the war began a month ago.

Peskov confirmed that Chubais resigned from his post as Putin’s climate envoy, but denied any knowledge of Chubais’ alleged opposition to the Ukraine invasion.

“No, the Kremlin doesn’t know anything about it,” Peskov told CNN when asked to comment on reports suggesting Chubais left his post over disapproval of Putin’s decision to launch the war in Ukraine.

Peskov also confirmed that his resignation letter would have to be sent to Putin himself.

“Those who are appointed by presidential decree write (resignation letters) addressed to Putin,” he added.

Peskov said Chubais had not been a full-time government employee and was working on a voluntary basis.

Chubais rose to fame as President Boris Yeltsin’s finance minister in the 1990s, before moving on to powerful positions in Russia’s energy industry.