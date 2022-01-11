questions starting from 12 January

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policies has published a press release on its institutional portal with which it warns that the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 21 December 2021 for programming flows 2021 will be published in the Official Gazette of 17 January 2022, with to which the quotas of the foreign workers who can enter Italy to work.

The Decree sets a maximum number of entries equal to 69,700 units, 42,000 of which are reserved for entries for seasonal work reasons.

Of the quotas provided, 14,000 are reserved for the soloist agricultural sector, to workers against whom the applications for authorization are presented, in the name and on behalf of employers, by the professional organizations of employers indicated in the Decree (Cia, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Alleanza delle cooperative (Lega cooperative and Confcooperative).

The quotas established for the entrances for reasons of non-seasonal and self-employed work there are 27,000 and, among these, 20,000 are reserved for non-seasonal subordinate employment in the road transport, construction and tourism-hotel sectors for citizens of countries that have signed or are about to sign cooperation agreements on migration with the Italy.

Presentation of questions

The forwarding by an Italian or foreign employer legally resident in Italy, of the request for a permit for the recruitment of a non-EU worker represents the starting point of the whole procedure. Starting from 9:00 am on 12 January 2022, the application for the pre-filling of the application forms will be available to be transmitted electronically starting:

– from 9:00 on 27 January 2022 for the hiring of non-seasonal workers, for self-employed workers and for conversions.

– from 9:00 on 1 February 2022 for the recruitment of seasonal workers.

All applications can be submitted until March 17, 2022 and will be processed on the basis of the respective chronological order of submission.

Freight transport

For the sector freight transport on behalf of third parties, the application for authorization for subordinate work is allowed only in favor of driver workers, with professional licenses equivalent to the CE category licenses, citizens of countries that issue driving licenses equivalent to the CE category and convertible in Italy on the basis of existing reciprocity agreements (Algeria, Albania, Morocco, Moldova, Republic of North Macedonia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Ukraine).

