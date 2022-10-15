questions that will be on the exam

Applicants for the MIR 2022 exam.

The countdown begins for MIR exam 2023 which thousands of doctors will face on January 29. A test that, as in the previous call, will be made up of 200 questionsplus 10 in reserve, and that the teaching teams expect it to be around a 2.8-3 out of 5 difficultywith a distribution of subjects similar to that of 2021. “We hope that questions from all specialties will be represented and that do not be so closed to Internal Medicine like years ago,” he explains. Ferdinand Theresaacademic director of CTO.

After carrying out a rigorous analysis of the trend of recent years of the MIR, from the training center they expect a block of about 30/33 basic questionsin which it is present Physiology, Pharmacology, Epidemiology, Statistics, Immunology Y Allergology, among other. On the other hand, they estimate a block of medical-surgical specialties, with approximately 10-12 questions of approximately Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Plastic surgery Y Maxillofacial Surgery.

What will the question blocks be like in the MIR 2023?

Likewise, CTO predicts that the 2023 MIR exam will be made up of a block of medical specialties whose main representatives could be Gynecology, Pediatrics Y Psychiatrywhich could be around almost 30 questions.

Next, a longer block for Internal Medicine Y Surgerywhich usually ranges from question 100 to 184. “They are some 85 questions; It is the largest block of the exam and also has a wide representation of all medical and surgical specialties”, emphasizes the specialist.

Finally, a final block appears, which is usually “variable”. At this point, the candidates could face, as happened in the previous call, some 15 questions on Bioethics, Family Medicine and Emergenciesin addition to another 25 questions with images.

What will be asked at the MIR 2023?

As for the specific topics that are likely to be asked, the preparation center emphasizes that the most innovative issues in the medical field do not usually represent a large percentage of the exam. “We expect, therefore, some new questions and other strange ones, as always, that have to serve so that the exam has that point of discrimination and difficulty that it wants to achieve,” they remark.

However, they do not doubt that great classics will be present, such as questions related to heart failuremultiple sclerosis, Cerebrovascular diseases, glomerulopathies or types of epidemiological studies. “These questions always fall and will happen again. Of course, each year the way in which these questions are asked varies and, on occasions, they may be the ones that entail the greatest difficulty due to the complexity and the detail to which these questions can be entered, ”concludes De Teresa.