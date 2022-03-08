Quetaro today: Quetaro vs Atlas: What sanctions will there be for the team? photos, videos and latest news today, March 7

ANDhe mexican soccer experienced one of its most unfortunate moments in its history after the violent events in the Corregidora Stadium during the match between Quetaro and Atlas, which left a balance of 26 injured people who have gradually been discharged from the hospital. In the meantime, soccer officials continue to conduct the necessary research to publicize the sanctions to be applied the Roosters and what will be done with the bars of each team. As well as the investigation by the local authorities to find those responsible for the attacks.

On BRAND Claro USA We will bring you all the minute-by-minute details of the decisions to be made in Liga MX and in Mexican soccer today, Monday, March 7.

AGENCIES | 48 hours after what happened at the Corregidora Stadium in Quetaro, some followers of the red and black team have expressed how they experienced what happened in the Colossus of the Summit.

Not only the spouses who went to celebrate their anniversary and wore the Atlas shirts, They had to flee and find a way to take shelter wherever they were, supported by a family from Querétaro.

He narrates that they had to bring them to a post to buy a t-shirt and go unnoticed, while some beat people from the foxes with pipes with chains leaving them unconscious. They, without being able to help, simply passed by, hoping that their terror for being from the Atlas would not be noticed.

Jorge Álvarez Mynez, member of the Chamber of Deputies and Secretary General of Citizen Movement Agreements, revealed in networks that Mikel Arriola was fully summoned to talk about the fight in Queretaro vs Atlas last Saturday.

“We have proposed to the Political Coordination Board set up a work table regarding what happened at the Corregidora Stadium, in Quetaro. This problem goes through the absences and omissions of the State and therefore the first point would be to summon @MikelArriolaP to a dialogue”

Jorge Álvarez Mynez, member of the Chamber of Deputies and Secretary General of Citizen Movement Agreements, revealed in networks that Mikel Arriola was fully summoned to talk about the fight in Queretaro vs Atlas last Saturday.

The governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Kuri, mentioned that despite the pressure on social networks and the media, all the necessary investigations were carried out to identify the injured people and confirm that there are no deceased people.

When you see the images, well, you think they are already dead because they look inert”

“Seeing so much pressure that yes there were dead... when you see the images, well, you think they are already dead because they looked inert. They are super well located, identified, we know who these people are and that they are in the General Hospital. I did a press conference and put a number for consideration of the people who, If someone has someone deceased, tell us or if someone has a missing person,” he told ESPN.

The governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Kuri, spoke in an interview for ESPN where he mentioned that what happened in the Corregidora stadium is one of the saddest moments in the history of the state.

“Without a doubt, Queretaro and the people of Queretaro are experiencing one of the mosts most difficult in the modern history of Quetaro. What happened was a before and after for Quetaro, for soccer and for all of Mexico.”

After the events in the Quetaro stadium and waiting for new sanctions that will occur in the Assembly of Owners and in the Disciplinary Commission, the state of Puebla is thinking of taking extra measures to avoid an act like the one that took place in the Atlas vs Roosters.

“Another of the alternatives that is being evaluated is the identification of the bars access to the stadium, the use of biocameras and, of course, regulating the sale of alcohol inside the stadium,” explained Eduardo Rivera Pérez,

Coach, Hernn Cristante, highlighted that after mentioning the threats of death against the players now explained that you are only have been through social networks.

Coach, Hernn Cristante, highlighted that after mentioning the threats of death against the players now explained that you are only have been through social networks.

The CONCACAF Champions League be the first tournament in which the teams of the Liga MX after what happened on matchday 9. Concacaf recently published a statement, condemning the events and assuring that it expects the corresponding sanctions to exist, but the games can be canceled with what decide the Assembly of Owners?

The president of Mexico, Andrs Manuel López Obrador, sent a message in his daily conference in which he highlighted the government’s reaction and asked for calm and not to give unconfirmed information on how the events occurred.

“Confront conservatism, there is a reaction, we are going to continue facing them, so that these things like the ones in Quetaro do not happen. I am glad that the Governor has recognized that there were failures. The Governor made the commitment that he was going to act in accordance with the law and energetically. We are going to wait for the result, so that those responsible are punished”.

AGENCIES | Lupita Murgua, Secretary of Government of the State of Quetaro, informed this day on the state of health of people hospitalized after the incident at the Corregidora Stadium this Saturday, where three more fans were discharged, and transferred at 4:00 p.m. to their home state by air. With this update, it is confirmed that 22 of the 26 hospitalized fans, They have left the Quetaro Regional Hospital, after being treated.

The patients who were injured at the Corregidora Stadium are being transferred to their state of origin. His diagnosis is stable and all protocols are followed to take care of his health. pic.twitter.com/ifyapRKyU5 ? Lupita Murgua (@LupitaMurguiaG) March 7, 2022

The red and black team sent a message on their social networks to make a call for peace in Mexican soccer and ask that violence not be repeated in any stadium in the country.

“Today we are here as brothers, as parents, as children, as simple human beings very saddened by the events experienced last weekend, which we categorically condemn and May they never happen again.”

After the events in the Corregidora stadium, manager Adolfo Ros asked that the players not be blamed of what happened and that they will abide by the sanctions imposed on them.

“We are going to accept the consequences regarding an exemplary punishment, we are going to take it on as an institution. The players are not guilty of anything, this is their job, it is what they know how to do and they all have their families in this beautiful profession that is football. The situation of disaffiliation can happen by agreeing to this type of criminals that they had there disguised as amateurs. We have not hidden anything, the things that have been done with a sporting purpose and not as these people made it seem.

Adolfo Ros stood out in an interview for MARCA Claro that, although it has been said that the teams have direct dealings with the fans, in the Quetaro club there is no close relationship with them and that they do not know the people who have been identified as the aggressors.

“Not everyone who is identified. With the new administration no ticket is given to any person in any of the stadium areas, everyone is a season ticket holder, they pay for their tickets […] From what I lived and what I saw of the people who were there, that it goes through a theme of situations of people who pass themselves off as fans and that they already went with an intention”.

The president of Queretaro, Adolfo Ros, spoke in an interview for MARCA Claro where he stressed that, although he knows how delicate the situation is, believes that disaffiliation It will not be the answer to end the violence.

“If a disaffiliation came it would be complicated, because they would agree with those criminals to know that at any moment they can do it in another stadium and they would have to disaffiliate another team in every situation like this that there was, we hope that it will never happen again”.

The coach of Quetaro, Hernn Cristante, spoke about the possible sanction to the club for the violent acts that took place in the Corregidora stadium, and He stressed that being disaffiliated does not compare with receiving death threats.

“It’s not like they are threatening your family with death. One cannot be calm seeing that he approached a level that has no comparison, calling the players or the people of the institution murderers when they exposed their integrity and exposed themselves in order to save someone”.

Hernn Cristante admitted that the players of Querétaro have received death threats "Today there is a sensitive campus, a campus with fear and threats, when really the campus was not involved in any act of violence."

Hernn Cristante He was honest at a press conference and said that in his entire career, even playing in Argentina, he had never been touched by something similar to what happened in Corregidora, since it was a scene of chaos.

“Without a doubt, and I have lived complicated moments in Argentina, arrive at the locker room at halftime and get kicked in the locker room with weapons, you don’t forget, I extrapolate this because it’s chaos, those responsible are not found so quickly, I know everyone is taking matters into their own hands but this is more complex, the families suffered that, seeing the wives or the children of the boys crying, it is very unpleasant, I would tell the people of the Federation to be rigorous with what they have to do but to see all the aspects”.

Hernn Cristante admitted that the players of Querétaro have received death threats "Today there is a sensitive campus, a campus with fear and threats, when really the campus was not involved in any act of violence."

Hernn Cristante, Gallos del Quetaro’s coach spoke at a press conference for the first time since the violent acts in Corregidora and revealed that his players have received death threats, which has caused several players to want to leave.

“My players have received death threatsDon’t be calm, there are wives who are thinking of leaving. We didn’t do anything, they helped people, they opened the locker room door, they looked for ways to support”.

the match between Quetaro and Atlas of the 9th day of the Clausura 2022 had to be stopped in the 61st minute, after the quetaro bars They entered the area where the visiting team were in the Corregidora Stadium to attack them. The situation got out of control, having to enter the people to the pitch to protect yourself.

The incidents spread throughout the field and different parts of the stadium leaving several people injured, while the players and coaching staff of both teams had to be sheltered in the locker room along with some families.

So far, the Liga MX in the voice of the president, Mikel Arriola, they decided to veto the stadium until further notice. In the first hours, the games that were scheduled to be played on Sunday were postponed along with the rest of the leagues. In addition, it was announced that no member of the visiting teams will be able to enter the stadiums.

It is expected that on Tuesday the Assembly of Owners in which the future of the Quetaro Club will be defined, what will happen with the owners and players, as well as the decisions that will be made around the bars of each team. The Disciplinary Commission will also issue respective sanctions.