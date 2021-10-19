Queued for tampons, but limited tensions

by EVA MONTI

It should have been a black Friday, that of October 15, due to the introduction of the compulsory green pass for many situations, first of all, and most feared, that of work. Public and private services, companies and businesses to the public since Friday last week have been obliged to ask employees to be provided with the “green certificate”. To have it in time, it was necessary to have had the vaccine, or have had Covid (not too long ago) or have had the swab two days before and have had the negative result. Until the end, however, many people thought that the threat of a riot, reiterated by the most disparate sources (social media, city stages and parades), would somehow have made the government desist from the actual introduction of it is compulsory to show this sort of “driving license”. Especially to enter the workplace. Instead, on Friday 15, the obligation was triggered and, consequently, the use of one of the solutions that allow you not to be removed from work (suspended without salary and without contributions) was triggered while retaining the job. Hence the certainty of a part of the population, albeit a minority, that Italy would stop: from ports to highways, from schools to companies, large or small. Everyone in the square or in front of the gates, protesting and picketing.

This was not the case. At least not in Turin or in the cities of the first belt. The forecasts and the alarm that some had raised did not come true, except in sporadic situations in which the police were called, more to prevent any riots than to contain them. The system seems to have held up, and the credit probably goes to the tightness of the network created between pharmacies and local health authorities that have guaranteed, and are guaranteeing, swabs to those who need them. For a fee, of course, so that the cost does not fall indiscriminately on the community and citizens, 80 percent of whom have undergone the vaccine.

There are many reasons called into question by those who have not wanted or been able to do so. Not necessarily No Vax. Some are just afraid of a lack of faith in doctors and science. We saw it in the “Editorial in the square” published last week on these pages, which traced a panorama of the different faces of the “no” or “yes” to the vaccine. Although not exhaustive, it made it possible to make a brief portrait of the expectations of those who, after all, thought that something would happen to frustrate the law, to stop the entry into force of the obligation.

On Friday 15 October, however, punctual as it should have been, the obligation was triggered. And with it, as we said, the solutions found. Those who opt for a medical certificate to justify their absence: 20 percent more than the previous Friday, according to INPS data. Who by making use of holidays and permits. Who opting to finally get the vaccine, overcoming anxieties and fears that doctors say have no scientific basis. This is shown by the surge in the first doses in vaccinations and the crowd in front of the entrance to the hospital in Rivoli, which was literally stormed.

The others must “inevitably” undergo the swab every two days. For a fee. This obviously increases their anger, as we have seen going in front of one of the pharmacies where a queue of people had formed. They talk, but they do not want to make official statements or, much less, have a photo taken to be published in support of the article. Someone would like to kick us out, others have resentment for journalists, guilty of keeping the “snot” in the power of the pharmaceutical companies or the government. And they have words of hatred if we try to probe the health reasons that lead them to choose the tampon, albeit with economic burden, instead of the vaccine, which instead is free for everyone. But the tension is limited to this. For the rest, the queue proceeds smoothly, also thanks to the organization of the pharmacies that have prepared themselves in time, providing for online or in-person reservations with assignment of the day and time to perform the quick antigenic swab. And carrying out the administration in a special dedicated room.

“This is an additional service to that of pharmacies, but at the moment we are all available to overcome the emergency”, says Paolo Dabbene, owner of a chain of pharmacies scattered throughout the territory: Pharmacy Maestra in via Piol and Pharmacy Reale in corso Susa in Rivoli. The one in via Mazzini in Alpignano and the one in via Bologna in Turin also belong to the same family network. Four crucial points that ensure that Dabbene has the pulse of the situation. «Less than 48 hours after the introduction of the mandatory green pass in companies, we have seen a surge in requests – he claims – to which we try to give a positive response with the booking, while trying not to affect the main activity that remains that of the distribution of drugs to customers. While understanding the need and urgency felt by those who see the quick swab as the available alternative to be able to go to work, we must also say a few “no” so as not to saturate the administration “. And if the assault was predictable, so too is the fact that we cannot expect to solve in a few days the cases of those who had plenty of time to get vaccinated. Fortunately, this emergency should only last until December, given that the goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible by Christmas, also due to the winter of flu diseases that comes with it.

In this regard, Federfarma has proposed to ensure the free swab to those who have already joined or will join the vaccination campaign and who are awaiting the validation of the green pass, issued 15 days after the first dose. Proposal that the Region just yesterday accepted. Meanwhile, the pharmacists, who work in several sectors of prevention and treatment, are entrusted with the task of managing the orderly influx of people who come to them, administering the tampons and providing the result. This week could be the decisive one, provided that no other problems related to raw materials arise. For now they would seem self-sufficient at least until Christmas, but the first “Tamponi exhausted” signs appeared in Turin. That it does not also happen in our territory will also depend on the trend of accesses and the ability of suppliers to satisfy requests.

