Queues in front of the Pala Alpitour

Long queues of people, from the early hours of the morning, in front of the Pala Alpitour where today the matches of the highly anticipated tennis ATP Finals started. In fact, many have entered the match that has already begun: in all likelihood, the procedures for checking entrance tickets and green passes have created some problems. The long snake of fans has invaded, albeit in an orderly manner, the large lawn in Piazza d’Armi, in front of the building. And there was no shortage of controversies against the organization which naturally add to those on the ticket problem, which occurred on the eve of the departure of the kermesse.

Soon it should also be known whether the request made by the Organizing Committee to the Government for an increase in the capacity of the Pala Alpitour by 7.5%, a measure that would allow all tickets already sold to be validated, has been accepted.

But the hitches don’t end there on this first day of the event. In fact, in the afternoon there are gatherings also in Piazza San Carlo where the ATP village has been set up. Due to bad weather people crowd along the walkways, which are perhaps too narrow, risking slipping down and furthermore the exhibition spaces for the sponsors have been covered with dark waterproof sheets, certainly not beautiful to look at, so that they do not get damaged due to the rain, as they are probably made of non-water resistant materials.