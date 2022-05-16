Quick 10 Shooting Update Given By Vin Diesel In BTS Video With Actor Ramsey

Vin Diesel gives fans an update on the set of x fast in a new behind-the-scenes video with his co-star, Nathalie Emmanuel. Written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the upcoming sequel to F9 is the tenth main installment of the highly successful fast furious franchise. While plot details have been kept under wraps, fans are already anticipating the return of show stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Charlize Theron and Jordana Brewster, in addition to Diesel and Emmanuel. It was also announced in April that Brie Larson would join x fast in a mysterious role after Jason Momoa was cast as the antagonist. As of now, the film is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

Diesel updated fans throughout the production of x fast, confirming the film’s title and revealing a first look at its logo a month ago. The actor has portrayed the character of Dominic Toretto since 2001, appearing in all but one of the franchise’s main episodes, and has been a big part of his success over the years. Diesel and the film made headlines after he admitted he almost rejected the script when he excluded Jordana Brewster and, more recently, when its director, Justin Lin, left the project due to creative differences, a decision that led to increased production costs and speculation among fans.

Now, four weeks later, Diesel is giving fans a new update on the set of x fast in a behind-the-scenes video posted to his Instagram. Joined by Emmanuel, who plays Ramsey in the film series, he calls him “a miraclethey’re doing this chapter and thanks the fans for their support, teasing that they’re doing something special for them. Check out Diesel’s latest update below:

Fans should be pleased to hear that the filming process is going well, especially after the departure of Lin, who was later replaced by Louis Leterrier. The news of Lin’s decision was still surprising, given his involvement in other films in the franchise, not to mention his Diesel week one update. In a previous shoot update posted on Diesel’s Instagram, the actor suggested that x fast would be the franchise’s best, with Lin stating that it felt like “beginning of an epic end.“

Diesel’s dedication to fast furious The franchise is well rated and admired by fans, who certainly seem to appreciate its updates as the latest entry was produced. It will be interesting to see how much the film is revealed before its release and whether the actor will continue to post updates on social media throughout the production of the film. Fast and Furious after. Fans will be sure to keep an eye out for more posts and can expect to see Diesel in x fast when it hits theaters next summer.

