Quick DIY swab: how it works, how reliable it is and when to run it to avoid the risk of false negatives

During the holidays, the race for quick do-it-yourself antigenic swabs began, which can be purchased in pharmacies and can be carried out at home independently. However, the lack of sensitivity and specificity make this type of test unsuitable for planning trips or other trips in safety: let’s see when to do it, what is the reliability and how to behave based on the results.

There fourth wave and the consequent increase in infections from COVID-19 in correspondence with the holidays, thanks to the high transmissibility of the new Omicron variant, they unleashed a race in Italy for DIY quick swabs, used by many to be sure of being negatives before Christmas lunches and dinners or for New Year’s Eve.

However, if it is true that these antigenic tests have the advantage of having a cost reduced, from 5 to 10 euros, and to deliver the results in 15-30 minutes, on the other hand theirs reliability is often questioned, and especially if performed a few hours after contact with a positive they present a high risk of being false negativesthus incentivising people who do not actually know they have a SARS-CoV-2 infection to travel.

How does it work

The quick do-it-yourself swabs are a type of antigen tests, just like those that can be performed in a pharmacy, which can however be purchased and carried out at home in self-administration. Specifically, a quick antigenic swab goes in search of the so-called antigens, or of the proteins typical of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, unlike molecular swabs that look for traces of genetic material of the virus, i.e. viral RNA, and are the most reliable of all.

In any case, the operation exploited by antigenic swabs resembles that of molecular tests: in fact, a swab is inserted into the nasal cavity which must then be inserted into a test tube containing a liquid, to be poured in turn, in an amount of a few drops, in the space provided on a reactive card in which the results will appear.

There are some though differences important to consider also among the antigen tests performed in the pharmacy and the quick do-it-yourself swabs to do at home: the first ones are in fact made by certified health workers who know the technique to take the required sample, while the latter are often done by inexperienced citizens which risk performing imperfect maneuvers and thus casting doubt on the reliability of the test. As if that were not enough, while the positive results of the regular antigenic swabs are immediately reported to the department of public health, do it yourself tests they are not traceable: it means that after receiving a positive result, a citizen could continue to behave as if nothing had happened instead of putting himself in isolation waiting for a more reliable tampon, as also explained by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

For all these reasons, many experts do not look favorably on the quick do-it-yourself antigenic swab, which in any case if performed in the right moment and if not considered a tool capable of giving absolute certainty, it can prove to be very useful in helping people to have clues about the presence of a possible SARS-CoV-2 infection and to decide whether to undergo an additional molecular or antigenic swab performed by a professional.

Reliability

But so how reliable is a quick do-it-yourself antigenic swab? The answer depends on several variables, but I begin by telling you that these tests have a significantly lower sensitivity and specificity than molecular ones, so much so that the Ministry of Health itself recommends the use of rapid antigenic swabs that reach at least the80% sensitivity and the 97% specificity.

Furthermore, according to the same ministerial circular, the accuracy of this test can “vary considerably according to the moment of sampling“. What does that mean? Simply put, you may be self-administering a quick DIY tampon at a time when your viral load is low, for example at the beginning of the infection, and get an outcome negative which, however, could change after a few hours.

Between exposure to a Covid-19 case, therefore a possible contagion, it is in fact necessary to wait a few days before a real infection develops and the viral load becomes high enough to be detected by an antigen test (not by the molecular one, which as I told you is more sensitive). This means that the time window where the coronavirus infection would be detectable by a DIY swab is likely to be quite short, especially among the asymptomatic oi vaccinated, which may experience mild symptoms despite having a low viral load. All this is then accentuated by a lower quality sample and by a test that must be able to identify at least 10 thousand viral copies, contrary to the 100 copies that a molecular swab can already detect.

This is why the DIY antigenic swab can be used and can only prove to be useful to certain conditions: you could use it Just before to meet a fragile person, to at least make sure that you have a low viral load, and therefore little chance of being contagious. At the same time, it is definitely unsafe to base more complex plans on the outcome of a do-it-yourself test, such as a vacation, a trip, a long-range commute or participation in a event with many people, as your health may change quickly.

Naturally, if you are vaccinated and asymptomatic, a negative result coupled with the protection afforded by the vaccine means that you will be able to travel safely. However, things change if you have symptoms or if you have had contact with a positive at Covid-19: in this case, in fact, you will have to remain in quarantine as indicated by the Ministry of Health, even if the quick do-it-yourself antigenic swab is negative. In this case, you can think of repeat it every 2-3 days to monitor the possible onset of infection, but remember that even after a positive test you will need to contact yours doctor of general medicine who will prescribe a confirmation molecular swab, or an antigenic one performed by a professional.

Only a short time ago, the advisor to the Minister of Health Walter Ricciardi estimated that about 30% of rapid antigenic swabs could result in false negatives, a percentage inevitably destined to rise with tests performed in self-administration. Which, therefore, must not be considered an absolute certainty, but only one more tool to face this pandemic.

Sources | Ausl Parma; ECDC; Ministry of Health